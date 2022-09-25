The five most intriguing dates on OU's Big 12 men’s basketball schedule

The Big 12 Conference released its league slate for the upcoming men’s basketball season late last week and with it completed the picture of Oklahoma’s schedule in 2022-23.

After 11 nonconference games in November and December, beginning with Sam Houston State on Nov. 7, the Sooners and coach Porter Moser will dive into an 18-game Big 12 schedule from Dec. 31 to March 4 leading into the Big 12 Championship from March 8-11 in Kansas City.

OU went 7-11 in conference play in Moser’s debut season a year ago for an eighth-place finish in the league standings on its way to an NIT appearance. In 2022-23, the Sooners will feature eight new faces, headlined by transfer guards Joe Bamisile and Grant Sherfield, as OU sets out to chase its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

Much of that pursuit will be decided for the Sooners in Big 12 play. Here are the five most intriguing dates in OU’s conference slate:

Texas—Dec. 31The Sooners open Big 12 competition and close 2022 with a familiar rival in Norman.

The first of four straight games against tournament teams from a year ago has the Sooners hosting Texas at Lloyd Noble Center on New Year’s Eve. The Longhorns have had no trouble finding wins in Norman with victories from four of their last five trips to OU dating back to 2018. Overall, the Sooners are 3-6 in nine games against Texas over that stretch.

With returners including Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr, a pair of five-star freshmen and the offseason addition of Big 12 Freshman of the Year Tyrese Hunter, the Longhorns’ visit will bring OU a conference test from the very jump. It’ll also offer the Sooners a shot at an early statement win.

West Virginia—Jan. 14West Virginia is one of two programs that finished behind the Sooners in the league last year. It’s also one of the two programs that OU swept home and away last season.

(In both instances, the other was Kansas State.)

It’s why the Mountaineers’ Jan. 14 visit may arrive at an opportune time for the Sooners. The Saturday morning tipoff comes after OU runs through the gauntlet of Texas, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kansas to open league play and could, realistically, represent the Sooners’ first shot at a conference win ahead of a trip to Stillwater and a Jan. 21 meeting with Baylor.

Like OU, the Mountaineers hit the transfer portal this offseason and will feature a cast of newcomers. How those new pieces are jelling in the early weeks of 2023 on both sides will hold bearing on a matchup that’s critical to the Sooners improving on their finish in the Big 12 standings from a year ago.

At Oklahoma St.—Jan. 18 OU went 2-7 on the road against Big 12 foes last season. In 2023, wins away from home beyond that top tier of the conference — think Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech — will be critical to shifting that trend and, in turn, altering the Sooners’ fortunes this season.

Moser split his first pair of Bedlam games last winter when the Sooners dropped a nine-point loss in Stillwater before outlasting the Cowboys in overtime at home.

The presence of OSU’s 7-foot center Moussa Cisse will expose OU’s lack of size as much as any conference opponent in a matchup that will also feature four of the conference’s most talented guards in Bamisile and Sherfield and the Cowboys’ backcourt duo of Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson.

The Sooners’ first win at Gallagher-Iba Arena since 2019 would go a long way to bettering last season’s road record.

Kansas—Feb. 11OU’s lone conference game away from ESPN channels comes with a visit from the defending national champions and the national CBS broadcast in Norman could provide the platform for an OU upset.

The Jayhawks have retooled plenty well as they set about to mount a title defense in 2022-23. But the Sooners’ pair of losses to Kansas in 2022 came by a combined five points.

A win over the Jayhawks in February is the kind of resume builder OU will need come Selection Sunday.

Texas Tech—Feb. 21If the visit from Kansas provides OU with its best shot at bolstering its postseason case, Texas Tech will offer the last in the regular season.

There’s no telling of where the Sooners and the Big 12 standings will stand when the Red Raiders — with former Sooner De’Vion Harmon on the roster — come to town in late February. Ahead of OU trips to Iowa State, Kansas State and a regular season finale with TCU, the meeting with Texas Tech is OU’s last shot a statement win before it heads to Kansas City.

One snag: the Sooners have two wins in the last 10 tries against the Red Raiders.