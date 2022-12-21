‘The complete package’: Five-star Sooners QB commit Jackson Arnold is ready for his next chapter

DENTON, Texas — The entrance to the east fieldhouse at Denton Guyer High School is locked and defensive line coach Mike Gallegos texts to say he’s eating lunch, so Jackson Arnold comes to open the door instead and thanks the out-of-town visitor for making the drive.

The top recruit in Oklahoma’s 2023 class is comfortable in control.

It’s mid-December. Days earlier, Denton Guyer crashed out of the 6A-II state semifinals in an upset defeat to eventual champions DeSoto. Along with a faint goatee and a black, short-sleeve hoodie with the phrase “Different Breed” printed across the chest, Arnold is still wearing the bruises from his final game as a Wildcat.

This is his last week as a high school student.

Soon, Arnold will sign a national letter of intent to OU, jet to Florida for the Under Armour All-American Game and then head to Norman to join the Sooners as a mid-year enrollee under the sort of weight of expectation that lands on five-star quarterback prospects like him.

But for the time being, he’s still a high schooler. Sitting in an empty meeting room while metal clanks in the weight room across the hall, Arnold closes his eyes and lets his mind drift back to his earliest memory on a football field.

He’s 6-years-old. Dark eyes, wide smile. He wears the No. 16 and takes snaps under center for the North Gwinnett Bulldogs in Suwanee, Ga.

In a year or two, Arnold will unfurl a 35-yard deep ball that leaves onlooking adults awestruck. But there, barely out of kindergarten in a red and black jersey in the northeast suburbs of Atlanta, he feels what it feels like to play quarterback for the first time.

“Just being in control of everything,” Arnold says. “Back then I didn’t realize the whole scope of it and how much I could actually control. But just kind of having the ball in my hands every offensive play is something I remember from the very start.”

A few minutes later, he closes his eyes again. This time Arnold’s brain is onto the future he hopes to carve out in Norman.

“Hopefully a lot of wins,” he says. “A national championship. A Heisman maybe. But more so a national championship would be ideal.”

Arnold holds lofty expectations for his next chapter because why not?

Because Arnold is the No. 4-ranked quarterback and the No. 7-ranked overall recruit in the class of 2023 per 247Sports’ composite rankings, the crown jewel in a Sooners recruiting class the same service ranks No. 8 nationally entering Wednesday’s national signing day.

Because of the 41 quarterbacks given five-star ratings by Rivals.com between 2002 and 2018, 34 reached the NFL. Twenty-four of them were selected in the NFL Draft; 11 chosen in the first round — four as No. 1 overall picks. Because there’s three Heisman Trophy winners and seven national champions in that select group.

Because the Sooners have only signed six higher-rated players in the modern recruiting era. And because the only quarterbacks who have arrived in Norman touted more highly since the turn of the century were named Caleb Williams and Rhett Bomar.

Because, as Denton Guyer head coach Reed Heim explains, Jackson Arnold is “the complete package.”

“Every weekend, I’ll see a really good player,” Heim says. “He’s really good at this, this and this. And then he has a weakness; something he’s going to have to overcome. To me the thing that Jackson will have to overcome is the difference in the speed of the game and the level of play. But there’s not a piece of his game that I look at and go ‘Okay, this looks like it could be his undoing’.”

Shouldering the pressure

The fieldhouse meeting room in which Arnold sits lies 155 miles from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; home will be little more than a two-hour drive away when he gets to Norman.

Proximity to Denton, Arnold says, was a significant factor in his decision to opt for OU. And for that, Brent Venables and the collective Sooner Nation can — at least in small part — thank State Farm Insurance.

It was a work promotion Arnold’s mother Sharon received that prompted the family’s move to the Dallas-area eight years ago.

“Football is king out here so it was good for him,” she says.

But if Arnold blossomed into one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in Texas, the sport took hold of him in Georgia.

His father Todd was a running back at Wofford and Arnold flashed athletic promise early on. He had a golf club in his hands by age three. Not long after, he began to stand out on the baseball field, too. Football, though, took hold of him in ways no other sport did.

Sprouting his own football career some 50 miles from Athens, Ga., Arnold grew up idolizing Georgia quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford. Aaron Murray. Jake Fromm.

Today, Arnold admires Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, though he says he intends to shed that kind of fandom when he arrives in the college ranks.

Under center in Georgia, Arnold became familiar with the elements of the quarterback position he eventually fell in love with.

“Part of that’s definitely the control,” he says.

“Being able to change the outcome of every single play, whether it’s me running the ball, throwing the ball or even me carrying out a play fake and handing the ball off to the running back, just kind of being able to manipulate every single play. It’s something I really enjoy about playing quarterback.”

Arnold’s familiarity with the pressure that comes with the position came later.

The kind of pressure that’s part and parcel with playing quarterback in Texas 6A high school football; the kind that arrives when the star ratings and scholarship offers do, too; the kind Arnold sensed throwing next to the top passers in the nation at the Elite 11 finals, where he was named MVP in June; the kind of pressure he’ll soon know that Baker, Kyler and a long line of OU quarterbacks knew before him.

“It can get a little heavy at times with rankings and offers and all that stuff, expectations from people,” Arnold says. “I try not to let it affect me at all. But it can weigh down on me a little bit.”

So Arnold has figured out ways of shielding himself.

Sometimes, he’ll dive into the books. He was a 4.0 GPA student at Denton Guyer, where he excelled in math and science. His plan for now at OU is to major in finance.

Other times, Arnold will jump into video games. These days, he’s devouring the new Call of Duty release with the same intensity he brings to the football field.

“I’m a bad loser,” he says. “I get mad. Hit my desk.”

Or sometimes, Arnold likes to get lost in movies or a TV show. He recently burned through the five-season drama “Breaking Bad” and is working through IMDB’s “Top 100” films list.

After the semifinal loss to DeSoto on Dec. 10, Arnold retreated to his bedroom and took in F. Gary Gray’s 2015 N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton”.

“I actually really loved it,” he explains. “I thought the acting was good.”

That’s how Arnold deals with the pressure that surrounds him; the burden of his position that will only intensify at OU.

Then again, Arnold’s relationship with pressure has never quite been the same since Dec. 21, 2019.

‘He grew into a man that night’

Sitting in the third level of Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, Sharon Arnold dropped her head into her lap and felt her stomach turn.

Rodney Webb watched on from the High School Coaches Association suite.

On the sideline, Arnold — then a 15-year-old freshman — strapped on his helmet ready for his number to be called.

Denton Guyer rode into the 2019 state title game heavy favorites over Austin Westlake. Led by junior quarterback Eli Stowers, the Wildcats were averaging more than 500 yards and 46 points per contest, unbeaten in their last 10 games.

Then, seven plays into the initial offensive series, Stowers went down with a knee injury. Suddenly, Arnold was thrust into the first significant action of his high school career in a state title game. He might have weighed 170 ponds soaking wet at the time. He’d hardly worked with Denton Guyer’s first-team offense, either.

All of it showed.

Arnold got hit over and over and over. The Wildcats never found the end zone. Austin Westlake cruised to a state title with a 24-0 victory.

“He was not at all ready to play,” says Webb, who later coached Arnold in his sophomore and junior seasons at Denton Guyer. “He just got thrown to the wolves. But I remember vividly watching that kid compete, completely overwhelmed from a physical standpoint and preparation standpoint, but the grit that he showed in that game.

“He did not back down. They were rattling his cage and he never once gave up the fight.”

Afterward, covered in scrapes, turf burns and bruises, Arnold walked through the front door of the family home in tears and buried his head in his mother’s neck, shaken but hardened by his rude introduction into Texas high school football.

“That night, a little boy grew up,” she says. “He grew into a man that night.”

‘Jackson has that flair about him’

The pressure, on the field at least, never quite felt as heavy after that night. Nearly three years later to the date, inside Denton Guyer’s east fieldhouse, Arnold sums up the memory simply.

“It sucked,” he says.

All Arnold did in the three seasons that followed was transform into one of the nation’s most promising high school quarterbacks

Stowers, who now plays at Texas A&M, returned in 2020. Arnold sat behind him, gained a command of Webb’s offense and made the most of his late-game mop-up duties.

“Jackson Arnold may have been the greatest backup quarterback in the history of Texas high school football his sophomore year,” Webb says.

With the starting job in his hands as a junior in 2021, he completed 66.5% of his passes for 34 touchdowns and a shade under 4,000 passing yards. This fall, Arnold followed with 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

On Tuesday, MaxPreps named him its Texas High School Football Player of the Year.

But what is it that makes Arnold more than just another dominant quarterback from Texas? What will make him the next elite signal caller to wear Crimson and Cream?

Heim, who took over at Denton Guyer for Arnold’s final season in 2022, runs down the list.

Arm strength. Release. Field vision. Athleticism and a 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame. Feet that rushed for more than 500 yards during the state playoffs this fall. An ability to extend plays. A knack for lifting up his teammates.

“It’s really just the combination of different things that he is elite at,” Heim says.

Southlake Carroll coach Riley Dodge saw a quarterback with standout accuracy and feel when Arnold dropped six touchdowns on his Dragons in the state quarterfinals earlier this month.

“He understands how to play the position,” Dodge says. “And he’s a tremendous athlete. That’s going to separate him and give him an opportunity to play pretty fast in Norman.”

As for Webb?

“His ability to make a play when it’s most needed,” he says. “John Wooden’s definition of competitive greatness is giving your best when your best is needed. Jackson has that flair about him.”

For his sky-high aspirations at OU, Arnold isn’t worried about all of that yet. Inside the team facility, he’s doing his best to soak up his final days of high school.

Arnold is eager to arrive in Norman. He’s ready to jump into offseason workouts; excited to feel the pace of the game in spring camp. He’s itching to team up with the rest of the Sooners’ class of 2023 and Arnold is ready to learn behind Dillon Gabriel next fall.

Everything else? That come in due time.

“If my number gets called upon to play, I’m going to be ready to play,” he says.