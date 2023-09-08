Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Analyzing Oklahoma’s season-opening win can be a difficult task.

Putting too much weight into a blowout 73-0 victory over Arkansas State can be dangerous, but undervaluing execution and focus wouldn’t be fair to OU’s players and coaching staff.

As the calendar swiftly aimed toward Saturday’s game against SMU, defensive back Woodi Washington — one of the oldest players on the roster — was asked the difference on defense between the 2022 week 1 Sooners and 2023 week 1 Sooners.

“I think we’re a lot better as an entire group. Like I said, guys making plays on offense and as a defense, I think we executed well,” Washington said. “I mean they had a couple big plays but we tackled them and got them down to where we could continue to run other plays and we ended up getting more stops so I think I feel like we’re a lot better as an entire group.”

Shutouts can make Sooner Nation smile.

What about the offense? Grins can happen when the offense scored nine touchdowns and a field goal on the opening 10 possessions of the season.

“Setting the tone for the season, what we want to accomplish, taking it one step at a time. I think that’s the most important thing. I feel like we set the tone. But now we’re rolling to two and flipping the page,” OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel said.

The offensive tempo wasn’t a surprise to many who watched Lebby operate last season. Well, maybe it was to wide receiver Andrel Anthony, the Michigan transfer who adjusted nicely to the game pace.

“I didn’t know we were gonna be that fast. Like a vibration. But I knew it was pretty fast,” said Anthony, who caught a 43-yard pass on the season’s fourth play. “But it was like boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Four plays. And I love that. We move down the field, marched down and scored and then turned around and did it again right after that. Just how fast we kind of operated and then just how efficient we did as well.”

Up next is an SMU team that will test the Sooners. The Mustangs aren’t only good — they are selected to finish third in the American Athletic Conference — they have a roster with upperclassmen that won’t be intimidated inside Memorial Stadium.

“The challenge is going to be greater this week for obvious reasons. You’re looking at a team that’s probably got more depth and certainly got more experience,” Venables said. “Arkansas State was a very young team. (SMU) is a team that has 15 seniors starting between the offense and the defense. That’s a bunch of seniors. Senior teams play with maturity, usually. They play with a different level of confidence. Your fundamentals are usually better. Moments aren’t too big.

“We’ve got a good group of seniors, as well. My expectation is that we continue to push and strive and hopefully execute to where we continue to complement one another (on offense and defense). For us to have that kind of season that we desire, it’s gonna take that.”