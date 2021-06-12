The best 12 from the Big 12, 1996-2020: Texas' Vince Young tops the list

Tulsa World sports columnist Bill Haisten rates the 12 best players from the first 25 seasons of Big 12 football (1996-2020):

1. Vince Young (Texas quarterback, 2003-05): In 32 games with Young as the starting quarterback, Texas won 30 times. In the BCS Championship game at the end of the 2005 season — against a Southern Cal team that had a 34-game win streak — Young achieved one of the greatest performances in college football history. He rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns while completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts. Texas captured the national championship that night in the Rose Bowl. For the Big 12, there hasn’t been another national title since Young conquered the mighty Trojans.

2. Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska defensive tackle, 2005-09): Suh established higher standards for ferocity and remains the greatest defensive player in Big 12 history. During his final two seasons with the Huskers, he totaled 36½ tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 19½ sacks.

3. Adrian Peterson (OU running back, 2004-06): In only 31 games as a Sooner, Peterson rushed for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2004, he ran for 1,937 yards and was at his best in rivalry games. Against Texas and Oklahoma State that season, Peterson rushed for a combined total of 474 yards (averaging 7.3 per attempt).