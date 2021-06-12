The best 12 from the Big 12, 1996-2020: Texas' Vince Young tops the list

Tulsa World sports columnist Bill Haisten rates the 12 best players from the first 25 seasons of Big 12 football (1996-2020):
1. Vince Young (Texas quarterback, 2003-05): In 32 games with Young as the starting quarterback, Texas won 30 times. In the BCS Championship game at the end of the 2005 season — against a Southern Cal team that had a 34-game win streak — Young achieved one of the greatest performances in college football history. He rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns while completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts. Texas captured the national championship that night in the Rose Bowl. For the Big 12, there hasn’t been another national title since Young conquered the mighty Trojans.
2. Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska defensive tackle, 2005-09): Suh established higher standards for ferocity and remains the greatest defensive player in Big 12 history. During his final two seasons with the Huskers, he totaled 36½ tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 19½ sacks.
3. Adrian Peterson (OU running back, 2004-06): In only 31 games as a Sooner, Peterson rushed for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2004, he ran for 1,937 yards and was at his best in rivalry games. Against Texas and Oklahoma State that season, Peterson rushed for a combined total of 474 yards (averaging 7.3 per attempt).
4. Ricky Williams (Texas running back, 1995-98): A southern California kid who flourished in Austin, Williams rushed for nearly 1,900 yards as a Longhorn junior. He stayed at Texas for his 1998 senior season, during which he ran for 2,124 yards, became college football’s all-time leader in career rushing yards and won the Heisman Trophy. A few months later, New Orleans Saints coach Mike Ditka gave up all of his draft picks for the right to select Williams with the fifth selection overall.
5. Grant Wistrom (Nebraska defensive tackle, 1994-97): As Wistrom anchored the middle of the Husker defense, Nebraska had four-season records of 49-2 overall and 30-0 in conference play. He was a two-time All-American, the 1997 Lombardi Award recipient and the sixth pick overall in the 1998 draft. With the St. Louis Rams, he won a Super Bowl ring.
6. Baker Mayfield (OU quarterback, 2015-17): As he drove the Sooners to three Big 12 championships, Mayfield’s personality and leadership were nearly as important as his playmaking. After winning the Heisman Trophy, he was the first pick overall in the 2018 NFL draft.
7. Russell Okung (Oklahoma State offensive tackle, 2006-09): Uncommonly flexible and athletic for a big man, Okung was a four-year starter at left tackle. As a senior, he was a unanimous All-American. Okung also was durable, closing his career with 47 consecutive starts. In the 2010 NFL draft, he was taken sixth overall by the Seattle Seahawks.
8. Von Miller (Texas A&M defensive end/linebacker, 2007-10): By the end of his career, Miller had totals of 50½ tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 33 sacks. He was the recipient of the 2010 Butkus Award. With the second pick overall in the 2011 NFL draft, he was selected by the Denver Broncos (for whom he has a career total of 106 sacks).
9. Roy Williams (OU safety, 1999-2001): It’s not often that a safety is in the “best player in the country” conversation, but Williams was in 2001. As the best defensive player of the Bob Stoops era, Williams was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous All-American and the recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (given to the nation’s top defensive performer) and the Jim Thorpe Award (given to the nation’s top defensive back). Against Texas, Williams made one of the more famous plays in OU history — his “Superman” blitz that caused Chris Simms to fumble. Sooner linebacker Teddy Lehman collected the loose ball and scored to finish the Longhorns.
10. Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech quarterback, 2014-16): While Mahomes was not as decorated as OU’s Heisman winners, his arm talent was the best in Big 12 history. During his final two seasons with the Red Raiders, he passed for 9,705 yards and 77 touchdowns. His presence in Lubbock had a pronounced impact not only on the Red Raider program, but on the OU program. When it became apparent that then-Red Raider coach Kliff Kingsbury would ride with Mahomes as his starter, Texas Tech’s Baker Mayfield decided to become a Sooner.
11. Darren Sproles (Kansas State running back, 2001-04): Everyone remembers that Sproles gashed OU for 235 rushing yards and 88 receiving yards during K-State’s upset victory in the 2003 Big 12 Championship game. Not everyone remembers the bigger picture of his brilliant career. During his final three seasons in Bill Snyder’s program, Sproles rushed for 4,769 yards and scored 46 touchdowns.
12. Michael Crabtree (Texas Tech wide receiver, 2007-08): He was on the Texas Tech roster for only two seasons, but Crabtree was a phenom with 231 receptions for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns. His touchdowns total was astounding.