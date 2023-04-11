Sitting inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center last October, the same arena in which Oklahoma’s 2022-23 season came to an end last month, Sooners coach Porter Moser scanned the room and settled on the contingent from Kansas.

Standing alongside Jayhawks coach Bill Self and a staff of team officials were Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris. Six months earlier, the forward-guard duo had helped guide Kansas to the program’s fourth national title. Now, here they were back again, set to kick off another season with seven years of college experience between them and a presumed instinctual understanding of everything in Lawrence — from Self to the program to the Jayhawks’ system.

That’s what struck Moser.

“Those veteran guys know exactly what they do and how they do it," he said sitting at a podium on Oct. 19, 2022. “That’s the power of having your program go like theirs goes.”

Often before that afternoon in Kansas City and plenty since, Moser has emphasized his intention to build at OU through an ethos of continuity; a program set up on a foundation based around culture and system with players developed over multiple years within both.

Yet as Moser and the Sooners set their sights on his critical third season inside Lloyd Noble Center in 2023-24, OU finds itself in the midst of another offseason overhaul.

Since the Sooners closed their second campaign under Moser with a Big 12 Tournament defeat to Oklahoma State, seven OU players eligible to return next season have opted for the transfer portal or announced plans to enter the 2023 NBA Draft process at the end of a 15-17 season.

Speaking in Kansas City weeks out from the season last fall, Moser was nearly prophetic.

“Year 2, you hope to keep building and get stronger and stronger like that,” he said. “But it makes it hard because you might build and build and build, invest, invest, invest and you might lose them. It’s a crazy dynamic.”

The exits began from the Sooners’ bench. Benny Schröder, a member of Moser’s first full high school signing class who played 25 minutes in his lone season at OU, went first. Then came portal movement from C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes, a pair of Lon Kruger-era recruits. Joe Bamisile, the George Washington transfer who struggled to find a role at OU, followed.

The departures of the last week will hit OU harder. Forward Jalen Hill has entered his name in both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal and is already receiving interest from high-major programs. Leading scorer Grant Sherfield is headed for the draft, as well. After two seasons in Norman, Jacob Groves plans to finish out his remaining eligibility elsewhere.

From those seven exits, OU now navigates Moser’s third offseason without 61.4% of its assists, 60.8% of its total minutes played, 60.2% of its scoring and 45.7% of its rebounding from this past season. Add Tanner Groves to the mix — the veteran big man held no remaining eligibility following the 2022-23 season — and it’s 75.4% of the scoring, 73.4% of the minutes, 72.4% of the assists and 67.5% of their rebounding the Sooners are left to replace.

In another spring of high turnover, it’s time for OU to retool again. The first step in that process, at least, appears complete.

Multiple reports have imminently linked Oregon assistant Armon Gates to the vacancy on Moser’s staff left by Matt Brady last November and temporarily filled by former Nebraska and UTEP head coach Doc Sadler. Gates, 40, is the brother of Missouri head coach Dennis Gates and worked on Moser’s staff at Loyola-Chicago from 2011-13 before stints at Northwestern, Nebraska and Oregon.

With a reputation for developing guards over his career, Gates’ arrival would coincide with the sophomore season of 2022-23 standouts Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh. That young duo will be joined by 2023 small forward signees Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole in the summer.

But if the Sooners are to competitively retool for another season in what has been the nation’s toughest conference over the last two years, it will begin in the portal.

“I think we’ve got to increase our length, athleticism, (and) shooting to start with,” Moser said on March 8. “That will start this spring (in) recruiting. I think we’ve got to continue to be better offensively.”

Beyond awarding a scholarship to preferred walk-on Sam Godwin, OU has not made any roster additions thus far and dive into the portal with six open slots to operate with.

Per Bob Przybylo of SoonerScoop.com, OU hosted Siena guard Javian McCollum and VCU’s Jayden Nunn over the weekend and are expected to host East Carolina guard Javon Small later this week.

The caliber of the Sooners’ 2023 roster will be clearer when the dust settles and the portal window closes on May 11. But certain is that for another offseason in Norman, Moser finds himself entrenched in something more closely resembling a roster rebuild than the foundation he’s long envisioned.

“We’ve got to get better,” Moser said on March 8. “It starts with me. Starts with development. Starts with recruiting in a lot of areas. But we’ve got to get better.