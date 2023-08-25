Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OU coaches and players have raved about sophomore wide receiver Gavin Freeman’s offseason growth, and now he has been rewarded for his hard work.

Freeman, a walk-on from Oklahoma City Heritage Hall High School, has been placed on scholarship, OU announced on social media Friday night.

In a video posted to X, a recording acknowledging Freeman’s scholarship was shown to the Sooners on the video board at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

As the news was announced, teammates mobbed Freeman and hoisted him above their heads. After being returned to his feet, Freeman embraced and thanked head coach Brent Venables.

“Hey, you know what’s awesome about that? That’s literally a dream come true, alright?” Venables said. “As a little kid, he’s coming to these games, watching his dad come here and ball out. You wanna talk about a legacy? You wanna talk about a dream come true? Walking into the good old days?

“Right now, these are the good old days for you,” Venables said, pointing at Freeman. “I’m so proud to honor you the right way, and man, you’ve earned it every step of the way. There ain’t a harder working dude on this team than Gavin Freeman.”

Playing in all 13 games as a freshman, Freeman made three catches for 46 yards and ran seven times for 73 yards last season. He scored a 46-yard rushing touchdown on his first collegiate touch — a reverse in the Sooners’ season opener against UTEP.

Freeman was initially committed to Texas Tech before the Red Raiders’ new regime under coach Joey McGuire decided to cut ties. He bet on himself by walking on at OU while following in the footsteps of his father, Jason Freeman, a Sooners tight end from 1995-98.

Freeman’s name has come up often over the summer and into fall camp as a potential contributor at receiver behind Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops. He was “the best receiver coming out of spring,” Venables declared at local media day on Aug. 1.

“My man is wide open,” Venables said. “He wins everything. If (strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt) stood up here right now and wanted to talk about Gavin Freeman, y’all would be here until midnight. He’s got all that stuff. He’s the one that has stood out.”

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby added earlier this week: “I think you've got a chance to see Gavin a bunch. Again, he's a guy that had an incredible spring, had a great summer, has had a really good fall camp…

“Again, this is a guy that's electric with it in his hands, but he's incredibly tough blocking on the perimeter and doing all the dirty work that you want him to do as well.”

Now, Freeman gets to be a do it all receiver while not having to worry about the financials. How did he react to being placed on scholarship?

“Hey, it just makes my day being with y’all every day,” Freeman told his teammates in the video. “For real, though, this is the best part of my day. I love y’all and y’all support me every day.”