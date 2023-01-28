'That’s character. That’s resiliency.': Sooners stun No. 2 Alabama, snap three-game skid in 93-69 win

NORMAN — Tanner Groves found himself at the center of the mob, doling out high-fives and waving a rat-tailed white towel.

Trailing him were teammates Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves, themselves clawing through the crowd that stormed the floor when the buzzer sounded on Oklahoma’s 93-69 win over No. 2 Alabama Saturday afternoon inside Lloyd Noble Center. Not far behind them walked C.J. Noland, both hands raised high above his head.

But only steps away from the celebratory fracas at center court, one figure remained stationary. As the Sooners relished in the biggest win of Porter Moser’s tenure at OU, the head coach stayed planted to his seat in his check-patterned suit jacket and basked in the moment.

“My younger self might have ran out in the middle of it,” Moser said afterward. “I just sat there and said, ‘this was the vision.’ This kind of excitement with the student body — I thought they were awesome. They were there early. Best crowd I’ve had since I’ve been here.

“Just really happy for the guys to bounce back from that to do this,” he continued at the end of a three-game OU skid. “That’s character. That’s resiliency. That’s togetherness.”

Four days removed from their largest defeat of the 2022-23 season (a 79-52 loss at TCU), the Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) returned home and throttled the SEC-leading Crimson Tide start to finish Saturday in the final installment of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. With its first win since Jan. 14, OU claimed several bits of history.

Saturday marked the Sooners’ sixth win over a ranked opponent in Moser’s two seasons at OU and the highest-ranked victory of his early time in Norman, topping a 72-67 win over No. 3 Baylor at the 2022 Big 12 Tournament. The win also represents the Sooners’ first over an opponent ranked inside the top-2 of the AP Top 25 since OU knocked off No. 1 Kansas in the 2002 Big 12 title game. And the 24-point margin of victory is the Sooners’ largest against a top-5 ranked opponent in program history.

OU is now 12-2 in its last 14 games against its future SEC foes, the latest closing with fans on the floor and perhaps the high point of Moser’s tenure in Norman, to date.

“I don’t remember the last time that’s ever happened here,” Hill said of the court storming. “Since I’ve been here, it’s never happened. So just seeing that, the fans were great. That’s the best I’ve seen the fans ever since I’ve been here.”

Against a visiting Alabama team (18-3, 8-0 SEC) that started three freshmen Saturday, it was OU’s most experienced talents who powered the Sooners’ largest win of the season.

Mired in a run of Big 12 scoring woes, Sooners leading scorer Grant Sherfield exploded for 30 points, including 17 before halftime against the SEC’s 11th-ranked scoring defense and dished six assists in his finest performance of 2023.

Sherfield’s point total marked his most in an OU uniform and fell one shy of the career-high 31 he poured in with Nevada in 2021.

“Sherfield, we had no answer for him,” said Alabama coach Nate Oats. “We obviously didn't do a good enough job.”

Sat next to Hill and Groves at the podium following the game, Sherfield credited the pair of veteran teammates for helping snap his recent slump.

“Tanner pulled up to my crib yesterday, and Jalen, and they were just telling me, ‘Be yourself and go out there and play’,” Sherfield explained. “I just listened to them. So I credit these guys for sure.”

Hill and Groves contributed more to Saturday’s victory than just a home visit.

Hill notched a career-best 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. Perhaps even more crucial was Hill’s defense and the role he played in containing projected NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller to 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

“I mean, Jalen had 26 but I think the first thing we should talk about is that kid needs to be on the watch list for the National Defensive Player of the Year,” Moser said. “If he is not on the the watch list for the National Defensive Player of the Year, people aren’t watching.

“He is resilient. He’s playing a lot of minutes. And then for him to have that defensive effort and to have 26 points, as well. I mean, what a performance by Jalen.”

Groves totalled 14 points and 12 rebounds in OU’s third win of 2023, the significance of which was only underscored by the run of games that came before it.

In the Jan. 18 loss to Oklahoma State and Tuesday’s 27-point rout at TCU, the Sooners suffered their two largest defeats of the season within seven days. At 2-6 in league play in the nation’s most competitive men’s basketball conference, doubt was beginning to creep in around OU’s path to postseason play.

“It was the first time I've said that we didn't compete and have a belief.” Moser said Friday, following the trouncing in Fort Worth.

On Saturday, in front of an announced crowd of 10,869 and against the second-ranked team in the nation, Moser’s Sooner may have nabbed the win they needed to reclaim their 2022-23 campaign.

"I think it could definitely be a turning point in our season,” Groves said. “That win gave us a lot of confidence, and I mean, I think it’s just going to propel us forward in the season. That game’s going to take us all the way to March. That was a huge win. It was a lot of fun. We’re going to be really good at building off this one.”