Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
Texas Tech at No. 4 Oklahoma

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: KTUL-8

Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Texas Tech 5-3, 2-3 Big 12; Oklahoma 8-0, 5-0

Last meeting: OU defeated Texas Tech 62-28 on Oct. 31, 2020 in Lubbock

All-time series: OU leads 22-6

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny, Light wind, 68°

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Washing awful taste away

Seven long days will have passed between last week’s dismal performance at Kansas and the home game against the Red Raiders. The Sooners will have a bunch to prove both offensively and defensively. This also will be the last opportunity to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will reveal its first Top 25 on Tuesday night.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Sonny Cumbie vs. Alex Grinch

Oklahoma has struggled against the pass in recent weeks. Will Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie choose to air the ball out against the Sooners? Or will he continue to run the football. Texas Tech has rushed for 23 touchdowns this season, which is tied for fifth in the FBS. OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will have to have the OU defense prepared.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

DL Jalen Redmond

The Sooners could possibly get the return of defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, who was injured in the Nebraska game. He has missed the past five games. Those first three 2021 contests are the only ones that he has played since 2019. Redmond’s return would allow Isaiah Thomas to move back to his defensive end position rather than the interior line.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From Guerin Emig: What kind of OU team shows up? Hard to know week to week. But then, what kind of Texas Tech team shows up days after the dismissal of head coach Matt Wells?

Sooners 49, Red Raiders 28

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

