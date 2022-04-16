Texas stymies OU offense, hands Sooners first loss this season

AUSTIN, Texas — Top-ranked Oklahoma’s record-setting start was halted by Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns registered a 4-2 win anchored by a strong pitching performance and a timely sixth-inning hit.

Oklahoma (38-1, 8-1 Big 12) saw its 40-game winning streak dating back to last year’s Women’s College World Series end. The Longhorns beat the Sooners for the first time since 2014, allowing a celebration for the first time after 23 consecutive losses.

On a day when legendary Texas pitcher Cat Osterman had her No. 8 jersey retired by her alma mater, Longhorns starter Hailey Docini handcuffed the OU bats all afternoon.

Docini (14-5) held the Sooners’ potent offense to only two hits. The senior transfer from Fresno State was coming off a strong outing on Thursday night against OU.

The only runs allowed by the right-hander came in the seventh inning. After Jayda Coleman was hit by a pitch, Kinzie Hansen hit a two-run homer with one out.

Docini got the final two outs via pop outs to salvage the finale of the three-game series for Texas.

Texas (31-12-1, 7-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Mary Iakopo hit a two-out single to score Lou Gilbert from second base.

The Horns’ big inning was the sixth, as Mia Scott hit a bases-loaded double with two outs to increase the Texas lead to 4-0.

Hansen’s home run cut the lead in half in the seventh, but OU couldn’t draw closer.

Jordy Bahl (16-1) picked up her first loss of her college career. She had nine strikeouts, walked three and allowed eight hits.

TEXAS 4, OKLAHOMA 2

Oklahoma;000;000;2;--;2;2;2

Texas;000;013;X;--;4;8;0

Bahl and Hansen; Dolcini and Iakopo. HR: Hansen (7).