NORMAN — Saturday afternoon had the all makings of a classic inside Lloyd Noble Center.

On the court between 13th-ranked Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas were two of the Big 12’s highest-octane offenses. In the stands — following an impassioned call to action from OU coach Jennie Baranczyk earlier this week — were 10,127 fans, the most for a women’s basketball game in Norman since 2013. And on the line for the pair of teams that began the day atop the Big 12 standings was control of the league’s regular season title race.

The Sooners entered Saturday with an opportunity. They left it carrying a 22-point defeat courtesy of their Red River rivals in likely OU’s most disappointing and frustrating loss of the season to date.

“It feels that way because of the magnitude of today,”Baranczyk said after the 67-45 defeat. “It feels that way when it’s at home; when you have such a good crowd. It feels that way when it’s supposed to be a rivalry game and they’ve owned us. Whatever we’re doing we’ve got to change it and be a lot better.”

“Phenomenal,” the Sooners’ second-year coach said of the record crowd. “We gave them nothing to get into it.”

Behind 19 points from Shaylee Gonzales and a smothering defensive performance, Texas (22-7, 13-3 Big 12) silenced the home crowd, produced OU’s worst offensive performance of the season and snapped a six-game Sooners winning streak to take control of the Big 12 title chase entering the final week of the 2022-23 regular season.

On a day that began with the teams tied for first place in the league standings, Texas got a combined 21 points after halftime from Gonzales and teammate Shay Holle to fuel its second-largest conference victory of 2023. But the Longhorns’ second win over OU and its 86.7-points per game offense in the span of a month ultimately came down to defense.

The Sooners’ 45 points Saturday marked a season-low, as did OU’s 27.3% (15-of-55) field goal percentage, its 14.3% (2-of-14) clip from 3-point range and the six assists Baranczyk and Co. tallied.

Their 22 turnovers, the Sooners’ second-most in Big 12 play, upped OU’s total count of giveaways against Texas this season to 46. Not since the opening month of the season has Ana Llanusa finished with four points in a game; Madi Williams’ eight points marked only her fourth Big 12 outing without 10 or more points.

“They’re averaging 90 points in their last five games,” said Texas coach Vic Schaefer. “To hold them to 27% field goal percentage, 14% from three — I’m just so proud of our kids for how hard they played.”

Between Saturday and OU’s 20-point loss on Jan. 25 in Austin, the Sooners have dropped their pair of games to Texas this winter by a combined margin of 42 points. Senior forward Liz Scott —who contributed 13 points and nine rebounds as OU’s lone scorer in double figures — walked off the court Saturday wearing the emotion of the latest loss on her face.

“Personally, I just feel like we let a lot of people down,” Scott said. “We had 10,000 people — that was the most we’ve had in like a decade. So it kind of hurt in that respect. It also hurt that we’re battling for first place. But we’re going to bounce back. Learn from it and get ready for the next game.”

Scott’s back-to-back baskets erased an early Texas advantage and drew the Sooners level at 17-17 in the final minute of the first quarter. The initial four and a half minutes of the second period saw two of the Big 12’s most prolific offenses combine for two points each and seven total turnovers before Texas jumped ahead to a 27-23 halftime lead.

It was in that second period that Baranczyk sensed OU beginning to slip.

“I feel like it changed in the second quarter," she said. "I felt like our defense in the first half was just good enough to kind of stay in it.”

Holle scored all of her 11 points in the third quarter, when Texas outscored OU 24-14 and claimed a 51-37 lead. The Sooners never cut the deficit closer than 12 points in the final period.

The Longhorns’ success in their latest trip to Norman came in large part from the level to which Texas limited Williams, Llanusa and Taylor Roberston, OU’s three leading scorers.

Llanusa’s four points came on 2-of-11 shooting and an 0-for-5 performance from 3-point range. Robertson’s six points came from only a pair of made 3-pointers on seven attempts. And Williams closed her 140th career game with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Together, the trio combined for eight turnovers, more than a third of OU’s total.

“It’s like playing Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle,” Schaefer said of Williams and Robertson. “They’re the third and fourth-leading scorers in the history of Oklahoma and they’re both neck and neck…and then you’ve got Ana. If she hadn’t been hurt, she’d probably be one or two. The kid is an offensive machine.”

The Longhorns’ third consecutive win over the Sooners play places Texas in the driver’s seat atop the conference standings and dents OU’s pursuit of its first regular season title since 2009.

Now a game out of first place, OU hosts Kansas State on Wednesday before a trip to Oklahoma State on March 4 requiring help from Baylor (Feb. 27) and Kansas State (March 4 ) in the Longhorns’ remaining matchups. In the event of a first-place tie, results against the league’s third-place team — currently Oklahoma State — would serve as the tiebreaker.

After watching the Sooners squander a chance to take control of their Big 12 fate, Baranczyk left the challenge up to her players on where OU goes from here.

“How are we going to respond?” she said. “And we’re going to see. We’re going to see if we can respond. We will see on Wednesday. I’ll see probably before that. But we’ve been practicing really well. So I will see if we can respond on Wednesday and you all will, too.”