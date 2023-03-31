OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma fans seldom require extra cause to give a prickly reception to a coach from Texas.

Earlier this week, however, Longhorns head softball coach Mike White gave them some anyway and the Sooner fans inside Hall of Fame Stadium Friday ran with it during top-ranked OU’s 8-1 win over No. 9 Texas.

“They find ways to keep reloading,” White said of the Sooners in an interview with Tyler Feldman of Austin ABC affiliate KVUE “I’m not quite sure if all of it’s as, uh, whatever. I won’t say anymore.”

For the first time since falling to its Red River rival in the #WCWS championship series, No. 8 @TexasSoftball (30-5-1, 3-0) will battle No. 1 @OU_Softball (30-1, 3-0) in a three-game series this weekend."It's going to be more than just a game."#HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/XO2jva13al — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) March 29, 2023

So the home fans booed when White was introduced before the first pitch.

They booed him during an early mound visit and again when Texas’ fifth-year coach consulted home plate umpire Chad Stears over a call in the second inning.

When White emerged from the dugout to pull left-hander Estelle Czech, they booed him then. And, mercifully, they showered the 55-year-old from New Zealand one final time during a sixth inning challenge.

Following the Sooners seven-run win that kicked off a three-game weekend set with Texas, White sought to clarify comments that read publicly like a shot at OU, Sooners coach Patty Gasso and the program’s recent success both on the field and in recruiting as back-to-back national champions.

His words, White asserted, were taken out of context.

“That was a 15-20-minute interview,” White told reporters late Friday night. “I praised Oklahoma...they're under-appreciated for their defense. I think their defense is really awesome.”

“And at the end of the interview that was going down, the guy said something about just reloading,” White continued. “I said ‘Yeah, they definitely have reloaded. But I'm not going to get into that.’ And so now it gets blown up like I'm calling Coach Gasso a cheater. Which is nothing of the sort…so I don't think it was very fair. I've got to live with it. And if Coach Gasso thinks I called her a cheater, I apologize. I did not. I did not call her a cheater. Did I call her a cheater?

“Insinuated…maybe…whatever. But I certainly did not. I just said I don’t want to talk about that.”

“It was taken out of context for sure,” White later emphasized.

Gasso spent much of her postgame press conference Friday focused on the Sooners’ 31st victory and the NCAA single-game regular season record crowd of 8,930 inside Hall of Fame Stadium.

Sophomore right-hander Jordy Bahl (9-1) went the distance, fanning six Longhorns and setting down 14 Texas batters in a row at one point throughout a two-hit, complete-game shutout. And Bahl’s run support, primarily, came through the long ball as Tiare Jennings, Haley Lee, Kinzie Hansen each added to their season home run totals Friday.

Asked for her feelings on White’s comments, Gasso remained diplomatic.

“I’m not surprised,” she said. “But I take the high road. I don’t have to answer to anybody. I just got to look in the mirror and I am very comfortable when I do that.”

Both unprompted in his opening statement Friday and when subsequently pressed on his previous comments, White attempted to reinforce his respect for Gasso’s program from the Sooners’ on-field success to their record-setting crowds to OU’s NIL program.

“There's a lot of things that we hope a rising tide lifts all boats and that brings up the level of softball for everybody,” White said. “They are the team to beat — there's no doubt about that. They're setting the standard for the rest of us to catch up. And that's tough.”

Despite his public apology, White said he did not have the opportunity to clarify directly with Gasso Friday.

“I think she’s upset,” he said. “But again, I didn’t really say anything…maybe tomorrow.”

Following Friday’s series opener, OU hosts Texas in Norman Saturday and Sunday. First pitch both days is scheduled for 11 a.m.