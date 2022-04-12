Tennessee transfers came to OU for new beginnings; now they get another chance at a clean slate

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s “Tennessee trio” is aiming for 2022 success under their third college head coach in as many seasons.

Eric Gray, Key Lawrence and Wanya Morris transferred from Tennessee last year with hopes for a new start. They will now receive another fresh slate.

After getting to know Jeremy Pruitt and Lincoln Riley, the three players are now learning under Brent Venables.

What was the first meeting with Venables like?

“Passion. You could see his passion, his love for the game and the love for this place,” Morris said. “You could tell that this place holds a dear place in his heart. I really enjoyed that. You could see that he really wanted to coach us. You could see that he was really happy to be here.”

Morris is looking forward to making a bigger impact. Of the three transfers, he saw the least amount of playing time last season.

A former SEC All-Freshman team member after making 12 of 13 starts in 2019, many expected him to challenge for playing time at OU. Instead, he saw only six games of work in a backup role at left tackle with his last appearance coming on Oct. 30 against Texas Tech.

One of life’s turning points came in a parking lot with his mother shortly after OU’s win in the Alamo Bowl.

“I was just sitting in the car with my mom one day. She said ‘Wanya, is there something you still want to do?’ And we just broke down and had a long talk,” Morris said. “She said ‘First, you have to figure out who Wanya is. Your answer will follow after that. As long as you keep your faith in God and figure out who Wanya is, you’ll be fine.’”

It was a refreshing talk and, in hindsight, everything is working out this spring.

“(The 2021 season) helped me mature a lot and grow up and see a lot of things about myself I needed to see,” Morris said. “This year, I feel like I come with a better intensity, a better focus. I’m able to do things and see things I couldn’t do or see before. It’s all been a help.”

Lawrence was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection last season, but was shifted between strong safety and cornerback. He forced three fumbles and ranked seventh on the team with 47 tackles.

Lawrence, who is now staying at safety, is doing well according to position coach Brandon Hall.

“Whether you’re a field safety, a boundary safety, a d-lineman, a linebacker, whatever it is,” Hall said. “Your eyes are in a different place for the first time and recognizing formations and plays. It goes into all of that and he’s doing a really good job. Again, he cares. He’s asking lots of good questions and he’s going to be a really good player.”

The Sooners lost starting safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields. Lawrence wants to make up for the losses.

“I’m trying to step up this year as being the leader,” Lawrence said. “I think it’s a good thing for us, especially because we have new faces coming in. We have new guys here. Just seeing them translate this should be a big role for themselves.”

Gray played in all 13 games and started the first five games. He rushed for 412 yards and two touchdowns in Riley’s system.

Now he’s digesting Jeff Lebby’s attack. What’s it like playing with his third offense in as many years?

“I’m a fast learner. I’ve been blessed with an unbelievable mind to be smart. This offense wasn’t that hard for me to learn. It’s just studying. That’s what all offenses are. All defenses, the same thing. In the game of football, it’s studying. The more you study, the faster you can play on the field,” Gray said.

Morris is glad the Tennessee trio is at OU, and also because they are part of a bigger family.

“Those guys are always my guys, but I feel like we all bonded to this team,” Morris said. “We’re all brothers. This connection, this chemistry is off the charts. I like what I’m seeing.”

