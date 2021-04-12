Tennessee transfer Eric Gray bringing "do-it-all' attitude to Sooners

Meet Eric Gray, the newest member of Oklahoma’s running back room.

The Tennessee transfer was recently asked to describe the running style that he is bringing to the Sooners.

“I believe I am a third-down back that can do it all. I can get the hard yards on third-and-1, but I can also take it to the house and make someone miss … I’ve trained myself to do it all,” Gray said. “I've learned the ropes through my past seasons of just being able to train myself to do it all. I can block out of the backfield, can line up out of the backfield and catch the ball.”

Gray departed Tennessee after rushing for 1,311 yards (with eight touchdowns) and posting 369 receiving yards (three touchdowns) over his first two seasons. The junior had five games of 100-plus rushing yards including a career-high 246 in a 2019 contest against Vanderbilt.

Gray wasn’t recruited to Oklahoma out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis. He set a Tennessee high school record with 138 career touchdowns, which led him to sign with the Vols.

He was UT’s leading rusher in 2020 and decided to leave the program in mid-January following Jeremy Pruitt’s firing at the SEC school.

When searching for a new school, OU quickly emerged as a favorite.