NORMAN — Da’Jon Terry knew what to expect when he left Tennessee and hit the transfer portal earlier this year, if only because he’d been there before.

In the portal for a second time following his move from Kansas to the Volunteers in 2021, Terry had already heard all the pitches. He knew the selling points. The powerfully built defensive lineman already had a keen sense of what was real and what was fake in the offers coming his way.

So Terry set about finding the right place to close his college career with sights set on a future in the NFL. On June 2, he committed to Oklahoma.

“I was looking for a place that can feel like home,” Terry told reporters this week. “A place where there’s a good competitive culture. A place where we’re on the rise like this place is on the rise. Just a winning culture. That’s what I want to be a part of.”

Transfer newcomers like Terry tell at least part of the story of the Sooners’ defense as the program opens fall camp on Thursday. In the collection of nearly a dozen portal additions OU has added to its defense in the offseason, the Sooners hope to have some of the ingredients needed to overhaul a defensive unit that finished No. 122 in coach Brent Venables’ debut season a year ago.

Up front, the series of fresh faces includes Terry, fellow interior defensive linemen Jacob Lacey, Davon Sears and Phil Paea along with edge rushers Trace Ford and Rondell Bothroyd.

At linebacker, Dasan McCullough and Konnor Near are expected to bolster a previously thin unit at the heart of the Sooners’ defense.

In the secondary, cornerback Kendel Dolby and safety Reggie Pearson bring experience and physicality on the back end.

Together, they form the newest names competing for starting spots and playing time in a defense that simply must be better in order for OU to improve on its 6-7 finish in 2022.

“We’ll see where it all ends up,” Venables said. “But we might have an all-new lineup across the board, other than (junior linebacker Danny) Stutsman in that front seven. We’ll see. Several spots we know we will.”

A fifth-year interior lineman with 51 tackles and 5.0 sacks in 36 career games, Terry steps into training camp with aims of being one of those impact newcomers. At 6-foot-3, 321 pounds, he represents the biggest body on an OU defense that was often overpowered in the trenches a year ago.

When Terry entered the portal after tallying 16 total tackles in 13 games in his second season at Tennessee last fall, he did so in search of a defensive scheme and a coaching staff that would be a fit.

In Venables and second-year defensive line coach Todd Bates, he found one.

Speaking on Tuesday, Venables spoke of the immediate connection the pair forged in their initial conversation and gushed about Terry’s comfortable immersion into OU’s defensive line room.

“His focus and his toughness and his ambition and vision will make that group better,” Venables said. “You know, I want that group to be the backbone of our football team. And it starts with attitude and love and passion for the game and the toughness that that position has to represent.”

And in Bates, Terry discovered the kind of player-oriented position coach he was after.

Bates sold him on the Sooners’ scheme. They bonded over shared values. Terry took serious note of Bates’ track record of sending his players to the NFL.

From both Venables and Bates, the expectation for Terry’s role in Norman was clear.

“The expectation is (to) dominate,” Terry said. “And that’s what I want to do. That’s what I’m going to do — to dominate. I dominated in the Big 12 before I dominated in the SEC. So I’ll come here and dominate again. That’s what they want to see and that’s what I’m going to give them.”

Competition will be there for Terry as the Sooners take the practice fields outside Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium this week.

Isaiah Coe, Jordan Kelley and Jonah Laulu make up the returning talent at the position for OU. Sears and Lacey — the latter of whom will be sidelined into September by blood clots — represent the newcomers vying for time alongside Terry.

Competition is one of the things Terry arrived to Norman looking for. He’ll find it this week and in the coming months as he seeks to leave a mark at the school he committed his future to earlier this year.

