Brent Venables’ goal entering year two as a head coach is greater efficiency, but don’t take that to mean the premier defensive coordinator of the last decade will be taking his hands off the Sooners’ defense.

“Kind of being involved, to me, isn’t where I needed to be,” Venables said Tuesday. “I need to be completely involved defensively. Not that they need my help. But that’s what I know. That's how I got to this position.

"And I think a year ago (I) was certainly involved, but not to the depth that I think that I felt like I needed to be after evaluating all of it.”

The Sooners’ coach likes being eye-to-eye, face-to-face with players to enforce intensity and make corrections. He said he loves being “the guy with the marker with adjustments” when coverages need fixing.

Still, calling a defense is a collaborative effort, he said. How has Venables’ relationship with defensive coordinator Ted Roof evolved since year one?

“We know each other better,” Roof said Monday. “I have the utmost respect for him as a man, as a head coach, as a leader, as a guy who has been the gold standard as a defensive coordinator in college football.

"It’s a learning opportunity for me, and the relationship has been fantastic and I’m very appreciative of that.”

“It’s great,” Venables added. “No different whatsoever. One of the reasons Ted is here is because of his depth of experience both as a coordinator and a head coach in a bunch of different conferences. He knows what it looks like. He understands what being a great teammate is all about.”

Last season, it was unclear at times if Venables or Roof was calling the defensive plays. Roof was asked for clarification ahead of facing Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“I do,” Roof said. “And then he has — if he wants to override something and call something, he does. That’s how we roll. It’s no different than a lot of places.”

Justin Harrington, starting Cheetah

Redshirt fifth-year Justin Harrington was listed as OU’s starter at Cheetah (strongside linebacker/nickelback) on the initial depth chart released Tuesday.

Harrington’s path to winning a starting job hasn’t been all roses.

He transferred to Oklahoma from Bakersfield College in 2020 but missed his first season at OU due to injury. Then he left the team in the middle of the 2021 season. He came back as a walk-on in spring 2022.

“One of my favorite quotes that I tell my teammates is that I know what being at home feels like during this time, and it’s not fun at all,” Harrington said. “...I made an impulsive decision, but I never knew (Venables) was going to give me another chance.

“And that’s why everyday I just have respect and love for Coach V and his staff, as well as my teammates, to have me come back and not give me a role, but allow me to earn my role and allow me to earn the respect and trust of my teammates.”

Harrington was in and out of defensive rotations last season, but plans to be a fixture this fall. He was also voted a captain for this week, alongside Billy Bowman, Drake Stoops, McKade Mettauer and Danny Stutsman.

His mom, dad and brothers will be watching from the stands Saturday when he makes his first start at OU.

“I’m very passionate about this first game,” Harrington said, “because this is what’s going to be taped to my name.”

Sooners NIL update

OU athletics announced an update to its name, image and likeness infrastructure on Thursday morning, declaring it’s “investing in more personalized resources for student-athletes.”

The Sooners’ new Athlete Services Division will help educate student-athletes and businesses about NIL.

Toby Baldwin, Executive Associate Athletics Director for NIL and Operational Advancement, will coordinate the division’s work with players. OU is also partnering with an advising company, Altius Sports Services, to assist with the division.

An Altius analyst will focus on optimizing revenue streams, though OU athletics still cannot legally facilitate NIL deals for student athletes.

OU Athletics is excited to announce the creation of the first collegiate Athlete Services Division (ASD) in partnership with @AltiusPartners. The ASD builds upon OU’s existing NIL infrastructure by investing in more personalized resources for student-athletes.📰 »… pic.twitter.com/YYtdWZ15jk — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) August 31, 2023

General Booty bags boxers deal

Some OU athletes, like reserve quarterback General Booty, are already quite good at leveraging their personal brand for financial gain.

On Wednesday, Booty announced his own underwear and sock line in partnership with Rock ‘Em Socks.

BOOTY x ROCK ‘EM pic.twitter.com/3pURiIS5wd — General Booty (@Generalbooty10) August 30, 2023

New Walk of Champions route

With tailgating allowed on Lindsey Street again for the first time since 2017, OU has also restructured its pregame “Walk of Champions.”

From the west, the Sooners will stroll down Lindsey past the Barry Switzer Center, before turning left onto Jenkins Avenue and entering Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on the southeast side.