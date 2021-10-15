TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
Need-to-know info
TV: KTUL-8
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 6-0, 3-0 in Big 12; TCU 3-2, 1-1
Last meeting: OU defeated TCU 33-14 on Oct. 24, 2020 in Fort Worth
All-time series: OU leads 16-5
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny, 66° at kickoff
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Who is QB 1?
For the nation's fourth-ranked team, which has won a nation’s-best 14 consecutive games, to have a quarterback controversy seems surreal. But that’s where Oklahoma sits with Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler battling for the spot. Lincoln Riley has had an entire week to decide on whom the starter will be when the Sooners take the field.
2. KEY MATCHUP
Zach Evans vs. OU defense
TCU running back Zach Evans is listed as “questionable” for the Oklahoma game, but many OU fans probably remember how Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson was likely to be out and had a big day against the Sooners. Evans leads the league by averaging 7.9 yards per carry, and he has six rushing touchdowns. OU will have to stop the run game to keep TCU from playing ball control and using time of possession.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
RB Kennedy Brooks
Brooks rushed for 216 yards against Texas, which is the most for the OU program in the past 36 games. He’s on pace to rush for 1,000 yards for the third season. Can Brooks maintain that momentum? If the Sooners can continue to improve their run game, it will help keep all of Oklahoma’s main goals intact.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY
TCU has enough pop to make some plays on offense, but its toothless defense should be no match for an OU attack that found something — namely Caleb Williams — during last week’s rally against Texas.
OU 47, Horned Frogs 27
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World