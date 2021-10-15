TCU at No. 4 Oklahoma: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

TCU running back Zach Evans is listed as “questionable” for the Oklahoma game, but many OU fans probably remember how Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson was likely to be out and had a big day against the Sooners. Evans leads the league by averaging 7.9 yards per carry, and he has six rushing touchdowns. OU will have to stop the run game to keep TCU from playing ball control and using time of possession.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Kennedy Brooks

Brooks rushed for 216 yards against Texas, which is the most for the OU program in the past 36 games. He’s on pace to rush for 1,000 yards for the third season. Can Brooks maintain that momentum? If the Sooners can continue to improve their run game, it will help keep all of Oklahoma’s main goals intact.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

TCU has enough pop to make some plays on offense, but its toothless defense should be no match for an OU attack that found something — namely Caleb Williams — during last week’s rally against Texas.

OU 47, Horned Frogs 27

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

