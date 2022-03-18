Taylor Robertson preps for NCAA Tournament debut with Christmas tree socks, gum and spirit of her father

NORMAN — Taylor Robertson will make 207 3-point shots before making her NCAA Tournament debut on Saturday night.

The Oklahoma guard will put on her lucky Christmas tree socks when getting ready for the 9 p.m. contest against IUPUI. She will make sure to have her gum. She’ll make sure her teammates stand in the same spot during introductions.

Robertson doesn’t want anything to take away from the success she’s experiencing for the first time in her college career.

March Madness, there is nothing like it.

“Growing up, watching the NCAA Tournament, I always knew I wanted to play in it,” Robertson said. “And now, to get that chance this year, that’s really cool. And I’m just really excited for our whole team to be able to experience it together.”

Robertson is enjoying her senior season, but this won’t be her last year in the crimson-and-cream. All student-athletes have the option of a “super senior” season after COVID and she’s going to take advantage of it.

The first hint came during Senior Night activities when she chose not to take part. But her decision came right after Jennie Baranczyk was named OU’s coach last April.

“One of the first things that I asked Jennie when she got here was if I could come back and play another year,” Robertson said. “It was when she came to Norman and we talked one-on-one. I’ve known. I kind of knew as soon as they came up with that rule.”

Robertson has been a key part to the team’s success. She is one of five finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard.

An All-Big 12 first-team selection, she is the conference’s all-time 3-point record-holder. She has connected on 439 treys over the past four seasons, which is the sixth most in NCAA history.

IUPUI coach Austin Parkinson was asked about her shooting prowess.

“Robertson reminds me so much of Klay Thompson. Doesn’t need a lot of dribbles, but is tall and has such a high release,” Parkinson said. “You can be there and it doesn’t matter sometimes, so that in itself. And then she spaces the floor because you’ve got to have a defender out on her.”

Robertson’s shooting success is a product of her work ethic. Before each game, she makes 207 3-pointers. Why 207? No reason, she said, adding it’s just a good number. She will go out at least 90 minutes before a game and shoot. She’s made at least 30 in a row once this year.

When playing Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament, the KU players pointed at her while getting back on defense. It was a concerted effort to know where she was at all times.

How difficult is it to be guarded on the perimeter so much and not get good looks at the basket?

“A big key is that I try to stay super patient,” she said. “Because I know eventually I’ll be able to get free for a look. And I know that by me being guarded like that, it gets everybody else open. So even instead of me forcing up a shot, I can set somebody else up for a better shot. And then that’s just as good.”

There will be one special person missing from her NCAA Tournament debut. Her father and best friend Dave passed away in 2017.

“We did everything together,” she said. “When I grew up, we would go to the gym and shoot for hours and hours. We would play wiffle ball, we would play catch with a football and baseball. We would watch sports on TV and we would play video games. We would just hang out all day, every day.

“I was really close with him. And I think now he would be really proud because one of our dreams was to play in the NCAA Tournament and make a run in the tournament. And now to have that chance, it’s really cool.

“I just wish he was here for it.”

Robertson still has plenty of basketball in front of her. And the answer to her future was known before the question was posed.

What does she want to do after her OU career is complete?

“I would love to play in the WNBA if I can and then overseas or both,” she said. “I just want to play.”

