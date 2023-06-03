OKLAHOMA CITY — More than anything else, a highly-anticipated meeting between Oklahoma and Tennessee on Day 3 of the 2023 Women’s College World Series came down to a pair of pitching decisions.

Forty-eight hours after the Sooners’ 2-0 win over Stanford, OU coach Patty Gasso took an aggressive approach. In sending Jordy Bahl to the circle for the sophomore right-hander’s second start in three days over Nicole May or Alex Storako, Gasso stuck with her hottest hand.

In the opposite dugout, Tennessee’s Karen Weekly arrived with a familiar strategy aimed toward keeping the Sooners’ best-in-the-nation lineup off balance. Like Florida State, Iowa State and Texas Tech before them during the regular season, the Volunteers threw varying looks at OU, starting freshman Karlyn Pickens before turning to Charli Orsini, Nicola Simpson and Ryleigh White.

Neither Tennessee All-American Ashley Rogers nor right-hander Payton Gottshall — owner of a 16-1 record and a 1.57 ERA in 2023 — threw a single pitch in OU’s 9-0 victory, which now has the Sooners one win from a fourth consecutive trip to the WCWS Championship Series.

In a battle of dueling pitching strategies, the advantage landed with Gasso and OU Saturday afternoon.

“It's all about matchups for us,” Gasso said of her decision to start Bahl. “I think maybe that's why they started their freshmen, as well. It's about matchups. But we also knew Nicole May and Alex (Storako) were good matchups for them. It was really hoping to get a lead to allow us to do the things that we did. It worked out well.”

Tiare Jennings’ three-run blast in the second, Kinzie Hansen’s third-inning, two-run shot and Rylie Boone’s two-RBI triple in the same frame supplied the Sooners (58-1) with all the offense they needed. With its 50th straight win, OU remains in the tournament’s winner’s bracket and advances to face one of Washington, Stanford or Florida State at 11 a.m. Monday (ESPN).

But Saturday’s opening game was settled in the circle and the respective approach each team took with its pitching.

OU made use of all four of its primary pitchers in the Sooners’ 28th run-rule win of the season. Michigan transfer Alex Storako and freshman Kierston Deal each made their WCWS debuts in a combined inning of relief work. Junior right-hander Nicole May entered to get the final out in the fifth.

But it was Bahl’s scoreless work over the initial 3 2/3 innings that laid the platform for OU. Facing an aggressive Tennessee offense that leads all SEC programs with 415 runs in 2023, Gasso opted for the pitcher who could mix speeds and throw on different planes.

“I just felt Jordy had that command,” the Sooners’ 29th-year coach said. “Not that the others don't. But the extra speed that Jordy has is very effective.”

Bahl (20-1) conceded a leadoff double to Tennessee’s Kiki Milloy on the third pitch of the game, then settled in.

Milloy’s liner was the only hit Bahl allowed as she retired 10 of the next 11 Volunteers she faced before exiting with two outs in the fourth inning. Bahl passed the ball off to Storako having allowed a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in her 35th appearance of the season.

“I think just attacking the zone,” Milloy said when asked what made Bahl effective.

Tennessee’s multi-pitcher tactic followed a similar strategy to how several other programs attacked the Sooners earlier this season. Weekly, in her 22nd season with the Volunteers, said the approach Tennessee took Saturday was influenced by the relative success the likes of FSU found varying its pitching against OU in the regular season.

Instead of Rogers or Gottshall, the Volunteers gave the ball to freshman Karlyn Pickens with plans for a series of short bullpen outings to follow.

“I felt like Karlyn presented a pretty good option to start with," Weekly said. "I didn't plan on anyone going the full game or letting them see anybody too many times. I thought that was something else important in terms of just trying to keep them off balance.”

Pickens navigated a bases-loaded, first-inning jam unharmed but got burned on her second turn through the Sooners’ order. The 0-1 pitch Jennings sent into the outfield bleachers for her 17th home run of the season marked Pickens’ last of the day.

Orsini and Simpson fared no better in the third inning when Hansen launched her second home run in three games and OU poured on six runs to grow its lead to 9-0. All told, Tennessee’s initial three pitchers conceded nine runs on seven hits with five walks.

“The people we put in there I thought had the pitches in their arsenal that would be most successful,” Weekly said. “We didn't execute in a lot of those instances but ultimately that decision is on me.”

Weekly revealed that she planned for Rogers to take the back end if Tennessee held a lead in the latter innings. The Volunteers’ never got there Saturday afternoon.

