Taking advantage of his opportunities, OU WR Jalil Farooq has emerged as one of the Sooners' most versatile playmakers

NORMAN — Ask around about Jalil Farooq enough and the word that crops up again and again is “opportunity”. That’s because Oklahoma’s sophomore wide receiver has made a habit of seizing them this fall.

Take Iowa State and Farooq’s 41-yard touchdown on Oct. 29 at Jack Trice Stadium, for example.

On 3rd-and-11 from the Cyclones 41-yard line, Farooq moves in motion pre-snap, then darts into the heart of the Iowa State defense. The Cyclones, he initially thinks, are in man coverage before safety Beau Freyler blows past him. Suddenly, there’s nothing and no one between Farooq and the end zone, an acre of space for an easy pitch and catch with Dillon Gabriel.

Within a simple bust in coverage, Farooq found the longest reception of his OU career.

“I took advantage of the opportunity,” Farooq said afterward. “Dillon made a perfect throw. It was a walk-in touchdown.”

Opportunities have been abundant for Farooq in 2022. Through nine games, only fellow wide receiver Marvin Mims and tight end Brayden Willis among OU skill players have played more than Farooq’s 479 snaps. And the Sooners aren’t just utilizing Farooq a lot, they’re using him in a lot of different ways, too.

Lined up outside. Inside. In motion. Running out of the backfield, taking jet sweep handoffs. Farooq has taken the mantle as OU’s most versatile playmaker — a “ball-in-hand guy” as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby termed him this week — and it's helped fuel his standout second season in Norman.

Entering Saturday’s visit to West Virginia (11 a.m., FS1), Farooq has 25 receptions for 347 yards and a pair of receiving scores. At 9.9 yards per carry, he’s got another 109 yards on the ground. Averaging 12.3 yards per touch, Farooq’s 417 all-purpose yards rank higher than any Sooner not named Mims or Eric Gray.

Presented with increased chances this fall, Farooq is looking the part of the four-star recruit from the Sooners’ class of 2021.

“I love how he’s created value for himself through his opportunities,” Brent Venables said this week. “A lot of guys want to complain about whatever role they don’t have, the opportunities they don’t have. Then when the opportunities for them to step up and be a contributor come, they miss the opportunity because they’re not ready or they’re in the wrong state of mind.

“You see tremendous will and fight and toughness and competitiveness when you watch Jalil play. He’s been one of our more consistent players all year. I’m really, really proud of him.”

From as many different spots and angles as Lebby has drawn up to date, Farooq has emerged as one of OU’s most frequent producers.

The modern box score measures a “BIG play” as any pass of 15-plus yards and any run of 10 or more yards on the ground. Gray, the Sooners’ senior running backs, leads OU with 31 “BIG plays”. Mims trails him with 16 on the year. After that, Farooq’s 14 “BIG plays” ranks third-most on the roster, including his 41-yard score at Iowa State and the 25-yard scoring grab he pulled in at Nebraska in Week 3.

So why has Farooq become the Sooners’ Swiss Army Knife?

It’s owed in part to his athleticism and the versatility that leaves to Lebby’s disposal. Through nine games, no OU wide receiver has carried the ball out of the backfield more than Farooq. According to Pro Football Focus, no Sooners receiver has been targeted more often 10 or more yards downfield, either.

“He’s just really athletic and can do many things.” Gabriel said recently. “And I think the beauty of him is he can play inside, play outside. He can get into the run game and then also just really good on the perimeter blocking.”

“He’s created value for himself and created value for us in terms of being a ball-in-hand guy and doing things…getting the football to him behind the line of scrimmage,” Lebby said. “He plays really tough. He has great balance. He has really good game speed.”

Farooq says he first flashed his running ability to the new coaching staff on the practice field before developing his steady diet of handoffs, pitches and sweeps.

But Venables thinks Farooq’s playmaking is about more than just his talent. The toughness and competitive force Farooq has brought to his varied roles are present when he’s blocking downfield or shedding tackles, too.

“I think he’s one of those guys that his will is better than his skill,” Venables said. “And his skill is good. But when you watch him play, I think you see that.”

Whatever the reasons, Farooq has taken comfortably to his playmaking role this fall. For him, it’s simply just another opportunity.

“Just being a big factor for my team,” he said. “Doing everything I need to do to get this win. Just being creative offensively. They’re using me so I’m taking advantage of it.”