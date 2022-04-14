T.D. Roof excited about playing for OU defensive coordinator and father Ted Roof

NORMAN – T.D. Roof has incredible memories of a national championship season.

The Oklahoma linebacker followed Auburn’s 2010 title run while his father Ted Roof was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

He remembered Cam Newton’s run against LSU which earned him a Heisman Trophy. There was the celebration of the title win against Oregon. As a 12-year-old, he had a front-row view of a magical journey.

“It was unreal. As a little kid, you have Cam Newton. You have Nick Fairley. You have Josh Bynes. The list goes on and on. Just watching those guys practice and just watching them play and have fun and win. It was just an awesome experience,” T.D. Roof said. “No words can describe how that would make you feel to go undefeated and obviously win the national championship and know that you put in the work and the grind and that your hard work paid off.”

The senior has reunited with his father on OU’s roster. It’s a special moment for the family, with everyone now living in Norman.

T.D. Roof transferred to OU from Appalachian State during the off-season. He had recently graduated with one year of eligibility remaining.

It was a fork-in-the-road moment.

“Am I going to play another year, am I not? And I decided that I wanted to play and Coach V (Brent Venables) called me,” he said. “When Oklahoma calls you up and says 'Hey, do you want to come play football for Oklahoma?' You don’t say no.”

He played the past three seasons at Appalachian State. Before that, he was at Indiana at 2018 and Georgia Tech in 2017. He played for his dad in 2017 and 2019.

Like most players with a father for a coach, there’s no special treatment from Ted Roof.

“It’s special. But when we’re out there, he’s jersey No. 18, and I’m Coach Roof. He’s always my son. But when he’s on the field, and I’m coaching him, he’s always No. 18,” Ted Roof said. “I’m going to coach him hard or harder than I coach anybody else. At the same time, he enjoys that. He wants to be coached hard, so do most of our players. We’re going to do that. We’re going to be demanding but not demeaning.

“As far as the opportunity to coach your son at the University of Oklahoma, that’s a blessing. That’s a real blessing.”

No one of the OU defense knows Ted Roof like he does. So what’s the coach like?

“He’s a personable guy. He likes to have fun but also when it’s time for business, you have to be locked in. This is how my family makes money, college football, know what I mean. So you need to be locked in when it’s time to lock in but he’s also a very personable guy,” T.D. Roof said. “As a father, you couldn’t ask for a better one. He’s very supportive of anything me or my brother do. He’s willing to help us as much as he can. He’s got a busy, busy schedule but he always makes time to prioritize and really talk to me and my brother. If we need help, he tries to help us as much as he can. You just couldn’t ask for a better father.”

T.D. Roof is one of many new players on the team. But even with the returners, there’s a feel of rejuvenation on the defense.

“I think that right now we've got a whole bunch of guys that are bought in and they really want to be great and want to strive to do their best and perform as well as they can for the University of Oklahoma. I think if we keep that trajectory, then we'll be all right,” T.D. Roof said.

