NORMAN – In all of college football, there is not a more impressive collection of monuments than the University of Oklahoma’s Heisman Park.

About 3,000 OU fans gathered for the Saturday morning unveiling of a new piece — a Kyler Murray statue, commemorating the former Sooner quarterback’s 2018 Heisman Trophy season.

Dean Blevins hails from Norman, was an OU quarterback during the ’70s and as a media member has covered Sooner football for more than 40 years.

“The first game I saw in this stadium was in 1963. For 60 years, I’ve seen every Oklahoma quarterback,” Blevins stated. “I would comfortably say that Kyler Murray is the most talented quarterback to ever play here.

“In terms of sheer talent, put No. 1 (Murray) out there for my team.”

During the statue event, OU radio play-by-play voice Toby Rowland served as the emcee. Rowland described Murray as having been “the most electrifying college football player of all time.”

“This is surreal,” Murray told the fans. “This is crazy.”

Selected No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft, Murray sustained a serious knee injury last season. As he continues with his recovery, he was joined in Norman by family members and new Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Heisman Park is located immediately east of Memorial Stadium, near the intersection of Jenkins Avenue and Lindsey Street. Immortalized along the row of monuments are all seven of OU’s Heisman Trophy recipients: Billy Vessels (who won the award in 1952), Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978), Jason White (2003), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017) and now the 25-year-old Murray.

Sims and former Sooner coaches Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops attended the Murray statue ceremony. Murray again was honored during halftime of the Red-White spring game. After he addressed the stadium crowd, Murray was embraced by Mayfield at the south end of the field.

In three seasons at Allen High School in the Dallas area, Murray’s teams were 42-0 and three-time Texas state champions. After one season at Texas A&M, Murray transferred to OU and was forced by the NCAA rule of that time to take a redshirt season (a full season of inactivity in 2016).

In 2017, as Mayfield had a Heisman-winning season for the Sooners, Murray was his backup.

During Murray’s one season as OU's starting quarterback, he maximized his opportunity. He completed 69% of his passes, totaling 42 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions. As he drove the Sooners to the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance, Murray was a weapon also in the run game. He rushed for 1,001 yards that season, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt and scoring 12 touchdowns.

Having starred as an outfielder for the OU baseball program, Murray was a 2018 Major League Baseball first-round pick of the Oakland A’s. His decision to stick with football led to the Heisman Trophy at OU and a 2023 NFL salary of $46.1 million.

“I had a rocky start to my college career. I (initially) chose the wrong school,” Murray said to the stadium crowd. “I told my (father), ‘I should have been (at OU) the whole time.’ ”

At OU, Murray continued, “I just tried to fit in and uphold the standard. To everyone here, I just want to say thank you and Boomer.”

To which most of the crowd replied, “Sooner!”