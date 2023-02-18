No. 15 Oklahoma at Kansas

2 p.m. Sunday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kan.

TV: ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma 21-4, 11-3 Big 12; Kansas 16-8, 6-7

Three storylines

Maintaining pace: Oklahoma will try to win its sixth straight game and also maintain its first-place position in the Big 12 standings. OU is pushing for its seventh Big 12 title all-time and first since 2009.

Hitting the boards: OU has been one of the nation’s top rebounding teams this season. They are averaging 45.4 rebounds per game, which is sixth in the NCAA and first in the Big 12. The Sooners’ 31.6 defensive rebounds rank fourth nationally.

Series history: The Sooners lead the all-time series with the Jayhawks. In 80 meetings, OU leads 46-34 including an 80-74 victory in Norman on Jan. 14.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World