Surging Sooners face Liberty in opener of Gainesville baseball regional

Oklahoma head baseball coach Skip Johnson felt his team had positioned itself to host an NCAA Regional in Norman after taking the Big 12 tournament title.

Instead, Johnson and the Sooners are headed to the Gainesville Regional, where they will first battle Liberty at noon Friday.

“It’s almost like you’re sitting on the mound, you throw a pitch, and you think it’s a strike, but the umpire calls a ball,” Johnson said Thursday, comparing the shortcoming to a common on-field occurrence.

Despite not being chosen as one of 16 regional hosts, OU enters the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the nation. The Sooners have won their past five series dating back to early April, went 4-0 at the Big 12 tournament and even jumped into the NCAA’s top 20 in Ratings Performance Index.

While the Sooners’ late run didn’t earn them hosting duties, redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crook feels that momentum grants the Sooners a fearlessness as they enter foreign territory in Florida.

“It doesn’t really matter who we play against,” Crooks said. “I think, as of right now, we can beat anybody. We have all the confidence in the world with our pitching, and (on) the hitting side. Hosting a regional didn’t really matter to us. I mean, we just wanted to go play ball.”

Oklahoma’s pitching staff finished the regular season ranked just sixth in the Big 12 in ERA, but is finding its footing as of late. In the conference tournament, rotational starters Jake Bennett, David Sandlin and Cade Horton pitched a combined 20 innings and allowed only three earned runs on nine hits, along with 31 strikeouts.

OU’s offense, which boasts a .296 team batting average — second in the Big 12 — paired with its emerging pitching, grants Crooks confidence about his team’s postseason prospects.

“Going into this regional, I think we have all the momentum on our side,” Crooks said. “Going in here with momentum is one of the most dangerous things. And as a team that’s hot right now, I think we’re going to be really good as long as we go pitch-to-pitch and just do our thing at the plate.”

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL TEAM CAPSULES

Florida

Seed: No. 1 (13th nationally)

Record: 39-22

Coach: Kevin O’Sullivan (15th season, 624-300)

Top players: OF Wyatt Langford, .363 BA, 23 HR, 1.179 OPS; OF Jud Fabian, .247 BA, 22 HR, 1.034 OPS; IF/OF Sterlin Thompson, .336 BA, 10 HR, .965 OPS.

Top pitchers: Brandon Sproat, 8-4, 3.59 ERA, 76 Ks; Brandon Neely, 3-2, 3.58 ERA, 65 Ks.

How they got here: The Gators, despite going 15-15 in conference play, earned the right to host a regional after a runner-up finish at the SEC Tournament. Florida fell to Tennessee, the NCAA’s postseason No. 1-overall seed, in the championship game. However, UF will be without its ace pitcher Hunter Barco, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in April.

Oklahoma

Seed: No. 2

Record: 37-20

Coach: Skip Johnson (fifth season at OU, 149-100)

Top players: SS Peyton Graham, .339 BA, 16 HR, 1.070 OPS; OF Tanner Tredaway, .359 BA, 55 RBIs, 23 SBs; 1B Blake Robertson, .321 BA, .982 OPS, 43 RBIs.

Top pitchers: Jake Bennett, 7-3, 3.60 ERA, 103 Ks; David Sandlin, 7-3, 5.31 ERA, 77 Ks; Trevin Michael, 4-1, 3.46 ERA, 76 Ks.

How they got here: The Sooners are playing their best baseball after going undefeated at the Big 12 Tournament and winning the conference title. OU has also won its past five weekend series, dating back to early April.

Liberty

Seed: No. 3

Record: 37-21

Coach: Scott Jackson (sixth season at Liberty, 194-114)

Top players: DH Brady Gulakowski, .265 BA, 16 HRs, 63 RBIs; OF Aaron Anderson, .318 BA, 74 H, 44 RBIs; OF Derek Orndorff, .265 BA, 15 HRs, .937 OPS.

Top pitchers: Joe Adametz III, 6-3, 2.47 ERA, 77 Ks; Dylan Cumming, 5-4, 4.71 ERA, 61 Ks.

How they got here: For the first time in school history, the Flames have made three consecutive NCAA Regional appearances. Liberty earned an at-large bid after falling in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship to Kennesaw State.

Central Michigan

Seed: No. 4

Record: 42-17

Coach: Jordan Bischel (fourth season at CMU, 138-54)

Top players: 2B Mario Camilleti, .384 BA, 83 H, 1.088 OPS; OF Jakob Marsee, .344 BA, 65 RBIs, 1.032 OPS; 1B Danny Wuestenfield, .308 BA, nine HRs, 64 RBIs.

Top pitchers: Andrew Taylor, 8-3, 3.19 ERA, 117 Ks; Jordan Patty, 6-5, 5.21 ERA, 75 Ks; Garrett Navarra, 10-2, 4.92 ERA, 81 Ks.

How they got here: The Chippewas defeated Ball State twice in the championship series of the Mid-American Conference Tournament, battling through the loser’s bracket to earn their third consecutive NCAA Regionals appearance.

Schedule

Friday

Game 1: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Liberty, noon

Game 2: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Central Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 4 winner vs Game 6 winner, noon

