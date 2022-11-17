Surging Groves, Sooners close four-game homestand with a Friday night visit from South Alabama

NORMAN — Oklahoma returns to the floor at Lloyd Noble Center Friday night for the last of four home games to open the 2022-23 season.

On Thursday, Sooners coach Porter Moser was asked if the extended homestand was by design. In reality, it’s not something he’s hardly considered.

“I never really thought of it,” he said. “Do I like it or not like it starting at home? It is what it is. What I like is that I thought we've gotten better this week. I thought we got better this week. And I hope we can take another step forward next game.”

Fresh off its most dominant effort of the young season, a 74-53 win over UNC-Wilmington Tuesday night, OU (2-1) takes its next step Friday against visiting South Alabama of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Jaguars (2-1) come to Norman riding a two-game skid following a Nov. 11 defeat to New Mexico and a 10-point loss to No. 18 Alabama on Tuesday. Fifth-year transfer guard Isaiah Moore leads South Alabama with 17.7 points per game and the Jaguars also boast a familiar face in 7-foot big man Kevin Samuel, the former TCU center who has averaged 7.3 points and 7.5 rebounds across six previous meetings with the Sooners.

“They pose a lot of problems,” Moser said. “...I have a lot of respect for what they do and their personnel. It’s going to be another hard-fought game.”

Storylines

Battle inside

To date, OU’s most consistent all-around performer has been fifth-year forward Tanner Groves. Through three games, the 6-foot-10 big man is averaging 8.7 points and 2.3 assists to go with a team-leading 9.7 rebounds per game in the middle of most everything the Sooners have done well thus far.

“I think he's playing a lot more physical,” Moser said. “I love it. We need to get him more shots. I think he's taken six shots in the last two games and made five of them. We're getting some other good shots, but it hasn't affected him. He's passing better. He's rebounding better. I think he's really rebounding in traffic better.”

On Friday, the in-form Groves will tussle inside against Samuel and 6-foot-9 forward Marshall Kearing (8.0 RPG) in perhaps his greatest challenge this season.

Cortes fighting for minutes

Appearing in only two of OU’s three games, sophomore guard Bijan Cortes is playing only eight minutes per game in the early going. More productive efforts like the two-assist showing he produced Tuesday could change that.

“Bijan, I thought he did a great job (against UNC-Wilmington),” Moser said. “He came in and made two really nice passes. He attacked the big and made a teardrop pass to Tanner (Groves), then the next play we went back to it and he threw the skip when they took the teardrop away. He can really pass.”

Asked about Cortes’ slim early season minutes, Moser pointed to OU’s depth.

“The thing is it’ll be that way all the time with a team like this,” he said. “If some person doesn’t get the minutes, then I’m gonna be asked about that player not getting minutes. It’s hard to play guys.”

Seasoned Jaguars

With four fifth-year players, five more upperclassmen and only two freshman on the roster, South Alabama is loaded with experience.

“I think they’re one of the oldest teams in college basketball,” Moser said.

Moser noted the outsized number of older players across college basketball in 2022-23 — helped by the advent of the transfer portal and extra eligibility related to Covid-19 — to explain the parity across the game in the early weeks of the season.

“You're seeing 25-year-olds, 24-year-olds, 23-year-olds,” he said. “You're seeing teams with old veteran guys….to see the level of college basketball, there's no night you can take off.”