Struggling OU 'not counting ourselves out' as season swings toward homestretch

Despite Oklahoma’s recent struggles, coach Porter Moser’s focus remains on finishing this season strong, beginning with Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game at No. 9 Texas Tech.
“Sometimes you have to go through the rain to get the rainbow. We have some ball left to play,” Moser said Monday afternoon. “We’re not counted out right now. We have some games left. We have four regular-season games and the Big 12 tournament. I don’t want anybody to count us out because we’re not counting ourselves out.”
“We’re trying to get wins,” OU senior Umoja Gibson said. “That’s been the mindset and that continues to be the mindset. We’re trying to get wins. We have four more games coming up and we’re trying to get wins. That’s been our demeanor.”
OU (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) will have to do a late-season reset following the loss of Elijah Harkless.
In the first game without the senior guard, the Sooners were throttled 75-54 at Iowa State. The three-day turnaround to prepare for Texas Tech doesn’t allow much planning.
The team watched film on Sunday and had a quick walkthrough. Monday, the team practiced live, but Moser didn’t want to do too much because he has to keep the players fresh.
Practice time is teaching time and Moser dislikes not having that available.
Iowa State attacked the Sooners off the dribble, which means that a fix is necessary. OU would switch defenders, which was a shared duty between Harkless, Jalen Hill and Jordan Goldwire. With Harkless absent, the Cyclones were able to get clean shots.
Moser said the Sooners also need more from freshmen Bijan Cortes, Alston Mason and C.J. Noland. The trio has shown sparks this season, but more consistency is needed.
“A lot of it is having to try to get these three freshmen a race to maturity,” Moser said. “A race to maturity — we have four games left. These three have got to play valuable minutes for us.”
Moser also wants more from Jacob Groves, who replaced Harkless in the starting lineup.
“I thought Jacob actually gave us some good lifts (against Iowa State). He did when he got the call at West Virginia and Auburn. He's had a little bit more experience, and that's why he's in that starting lineup,” Moser said. “But we spent a lot of time adjusting trying to get these guys... And they've all had opportunities. It's not like C.J. and Bijan especially haven't had minutes throughout the year. They've played throughout the year. We've just got to get them trying to play at a higher level and probably more minutes.”
Jalen Hill understands he needs to provide more punch to the lineup. It’s not just him that needs to expand their game, he added.
“Everybody just needs to step up. Me, the bench, Jordan, Mo (Gibson), Tanner (Groves), Jake — Jake’s gonna have a much-improved role. But we just all need to chip in and find ways that we can help and have a great offensive night,” Hill said.
“Defensively, EJ brought a lot and we’re all gonna have to make up for it as far as effort on defense.”