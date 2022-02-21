Struggling OU 'not counting ourselves out' as season swings toward homestretch

Iowa State attacked the Sooners off the dribble, which means that a fix is necessary. OU would switch defenders, which was a shared duty between Harkless, Jalen Hill and Jordan Goldwire. With Harkless absent, the Cyclones were able to get clean shots.

Moser said the Sooners also need more from freshmen Bijan Cortes, Alston Mason and C.J. Noland. The trio has shown sparks this season, but more consistency is needed.

“A lot of it is having to try to get these three freshmen a race to maturity,” Moser said. “A race to maturity — we have four games left. These three have got to play valuable minutes for us.”

Moser also wants more from Jacob Groves, who replaced Harkless in the starting lineup.

“I thought Jacob actually gave us some good lifts (against Iowa State). He did when he got the call at West Virginia and Auburn. He's had a little bit more experience, and that's why he's in that starting lineup,” Moser said. “But we spent a lot of time adjusting trying to get these guys... And they've all had opportunities. It's not like C.J. and Bijan especially haven't had minutes throughout the year. They've played throughout the year. We've just got to get them trying to play at a higher level and probably more minutes.”