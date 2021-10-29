‘Strong probability’ for a Troy Aikman performance during Henryetta music festival

Shelton’s popularity transcends the country music realm because of his role as a vocal coach on NBC’s “The Voice” musical competition show and also because of his relationship with pop star Gwen Stefani.

“For (Shelton) to want to come here and headline this event – it’s going to be unlike anything that’s ever hit this region,” Aikman said. “I’m fired up. We want to make it a community event.”

A crowd of 10,000-15,000 is expected. Proceeds benefit various education and community issues in Henryetta, an Okmulgee County community of 5,900. It became Aikman’s hometown – and still is referred to as such – when he was an eighth-grader and his family moved to Oklahoma from the Los Angeles area.

Aikman talked with Tulsa and Dallas media members after addressing the Henryetta student body. He graduated from Henryetta High School in 1984. Since 2001, he has been an NFL television game analyst for Fox Sports.

“I hope that what I represent for (Henryetta students) is someone who gives them the realization that anything is possible,” Aikman said. “Sometimes as kids – maybe even more so today – there are a lot of things working against you.