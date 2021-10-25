‘Strong probability’: a Troy Aikman performance during Henryetta music festival

In that the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has a history in country music, it is possible Troy Aikman might perform a song or two during the Highway to Henryetta show?
“I’d say no, but I have jumped up (onstage) a time or two,” Aikman said last week, during his appearance at a Henryetta High School pep rally. “One of the guys who’s performing is (Dallas-area artist) Steve Helms, and he usually wants me to get up onstage and sing with him.
“I wouldn’t rule that out. In fact, there’s a strong probability that it will happen.”
In 2009, Aikman did a lip-sync cameo in Helms’ “Nowhere but Texas” video. During the ’90s – after Aikman drove the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl titles – he did some actual singing in a duet with Toby Keith (“Two Pairs of Levis and a Pair of Justin Boots”), with former Dallas teammates on a Super Boys album, and on an NFL Country album that also featured the vocal efforts of Herschel Walker and Brett Favre.
Aikman is the producer and promoter of the Highway to Henryetta music festival, scheduled for June 11, 2022, at Henryetta’s Nichols Park (where Aikman played youth-league baseball before quarterbacking the Henryetta, OU and UCLA football teams).
One phone call from Aikman resulted in a major score for the inaugural Highway to Henryetta. Blake Shelton, credited with 28 No. 1 singles on the country charts, agreed to close the show.
Shelton’s popularity transcends the country music realm because of his role as a vocal coach on NBC’s “The Voice” musical competition show and also because of his relationship with pop star Gwen Stefani.
“For (Shelton) to want to come here and headline this event – it’s going to be unlike anything that’s ever hit this region,” Aikman said. “I’m fired up. We want to make it a community event.”
A crowd of 10,000-15,000 is expected. Proceeds benefit various education and community issues in Henryetta, an Okmulgee County community of 5,900. It became Aikman’s hometown – and still is referred to as such – when he was an eighth-grader and his family moved to Oklahoma from the Los Angeles area.
Aikman talked with Tulsa and Dallas media members after addressing the Henryetta student body. He graduated from Henryetta High School in 1984. Since 2001, he has been an NFL television game analyst for Fox Sports.
“I hope that what I represent for (Henryetta students) is someone who gives them the realization that anything is possible,” Aikman said. “Sometimes as kids – maybe even more so today – there are a lot of things working against you.
“To be able to look at someone who’s from the same place that they’re from, and went on (to be successful), maybe it inspires and gives optimism and hope to some of them.”
Aikman and his publicity team say that the all-day Highway to Henryetta festival will become an annual event. According to a press release, “other country music royalty” figures soon will be confirmed as Henryetta performers. Ticket details have not yet been announced.
“(Henryetta) is like a lot of small towns around the country (and) could use a real shot in the arm,” Aikman said. “I’m hoping this music festival does that – (provides) an economic boost.
“Who would have ever thought that Blake Shelton and these other artists would stop off in Henryetta, Oklahoma? I think there’s got to be a sense of pride for this town.”