Stoops leads Sooners to victory over Oregon in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Bob Stoops’ one-night return as Oklahoma’s interim football coach warmed the hearts of Sooner Nation on Wednesday night.

Nostalgia reigned during OU’s 47-32 victory over Oregon at the Alamo Bowl.

Stoops has tried shunning the attention during the past month, but there’s no doubt he has recaptured his legendary status by being the glue that kept this program together through a tough coaching transition.

When Stoops walked onto the field during pregame warmups, he received a loud ovation from fans. Shortly before the clock hit all zeroes, he received a celebratory Gatorade bath he had received multiple times during his run as OU’s coach from 1999-2016.

Incoming coach Brent Venables didn’t stray from the 15-yard line on the OU sideline during the contest inside the Alamodome. He watched his future team under the guidance of Stoops, his former boss.

The Oklahoma offense exploded with Cale Gundy calling offensive plays for the first time in his coaching career.

The Sooners finished with 560 yards of offense (318 rushing, 242 passing).