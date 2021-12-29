Stoops leads Sooners to victory over Oregon in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Bob Stoops’ one-night return as Oklahoma’s interim football coach warmed the hearts of Sooner Nation on Wednesday night.
Nostalgia reigned during OU’s 47-32 victory over Oregon at the Alamo Bowl.
Stoops has tried shunning the attention during the past month, but there’s no doubt he has recaptured his legendary status by being the glue that kept this program together through a tough coaching transition.
When Stoops walked onto the field during pregame warmups, he received a loud ovation from fans. Shortly before the clock hit all zeroes, he received a celebratory Gatorade bath he had received multiple times during his run as OU’s coach from 1999-2016.
Incoming coach Brent Venables didn’t stray from the 15-yard line on the OU sideline during the contest inside the Alamodome. He watched his future team under the guidance of Stoops, his former boss.
The Oklahoma offense exploded with Cale Gundy calling offensive plays for the first time in his coaching career.
The Sooners finished with 560 yards of offense (318 rushing, 242 passing).
OU (11-2) jumped out to a 30-3 halftime lead thanks to a potent ground game.
Kennedy Brooks opened the game with a 16-yard run to make it 6-0 after Gabe Brkic’s failed PAT kick.
Oregon (10-4) scored on the next possession via Camden Lewis’ 24-yard field goal.
After Brkic connected on a 40-yard field goal, OU scored three straight touchdowns to grab the big lead at intermission.
Caleb Williams hit Drake Stoops with a 6-yard pass and then connected on a 55-yard pass with Marvin Mims to make it 23-3. The Sooners’ two-minute offense ended with Brooks’ 29-yard run with 36 seconds remaining before halftime.
Oregon’s offense found traction in the second half with four second-half touchdowns. But OU was able to volley points with the Pac-12 school to maintain its lead.
Brooks finished with a game-high 142 rushing yards.
Williams was 21-of-27 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Pat Fields is the defensive player of the game and Brooks was the offensive player of the game.