Stillwater slip: Sooners' second-half defensive lapse tanks OU in Bedlam defeat at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Ten minutes and 25 seconds separated Avery Anderson’s seemingly benign inbound pass to open the second half inside Gallagher-Iba Arena and the Caleb Asberry jumper that fell at the 9:35 mark of the period.

What the Cowboys unfurled upon Oklahoma in between was nothing short of an avalanche.

OSU knocked down 13 of its 20 field goal attempts, dished eight assists and unloaded a 33-18 run onto its in-state rivals over the initial 10:25 of the second half Wednesday night, stoking the early flames of a rousing, faith restoring 72-56 Bedlam win in front of a home crowd that delivered on Mike Boynton’s call to bring “the rowdy” for one of the Sooners’ final pre-SEC visits.

But the Cowboys burst out of the break — which began with a 15-5 run before the first media timeout — represented something entirely different for OU.

The early second-half run formed the beginnings of a fourth-straight Sooners defeat at OSU, the start of OU’s worst second-half defensive performance in Big 12 play, the impetus to its largest defeat in 2022-23 and the principal blows of a disastrous trip to the arena 87 miles north of Lloyd Noble Center.

“That team you guys saw in the second half and that we saw was nothing close to what we've been all year,” OU forward Jacob Groves said. “Just a ton of breakdowns mentally. Out-physicaled. Out-rebounded. Out-toughed. Everything. I mean, it was just horrible basketball.”

Talk entering the Sooners’ midweek trip to OSU had centered on a lingering habit of faltering in the closing stages during the early portion of the 2022-23 conference schedule. On Wednesday, OU (11-7, 2-4 Big 12) splintered much earlier.

The 33 points the Sooners conceded in those ten minutes and change after halftime Wednesday matched the grand total OU allowed in the second half at Texas Tech on Jan. 7. The 48 points OSU ultimately poured in marked the most given up by the Sooners in the second half of six Big 12 games thus far.

Hit by 40-plus points after halftime in a third-consecutive game, OU never cut the Cowboys advantage closer than five after the OSU’s initial scoring run.

“I felt like we couldn't string stops together,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said. “That's the thing about coming back. When you come back, we call them a gap. We've got to get three stops in a row. I don't think we had one stop in the second half.”

Bolstered by 15 first-half points — including 13 straight — from Grant Sherfield, OU entered the break with a 30-24 lead, in control and halfway to a win that would have pulled the Sooners to .500 in league play.

But any momentum OU carried from the interval was scuppered by Cowboys scoring on each of OSU’s first three possessions after the break. The Sooners’ lead began to shrivel on the Woody Newton and John-Michael Wright 3-pointers that sandwiched Anderson’s lay-in during the initial 1:19 of the half, and suddenly, the floodgates had seemingly opened.

All told, OSU hit each of its first four field goal attempts and shot 65% from the field during the 15-point swing early in the half. Bryce Thomspon’s 11 points leading the Cowboys over that span.

With that initial volley, OSU not only weathered a 3:25 scoring drought but produced its highest-scoring half since Big 12 play began.

“A lot of it had to do with the way we started,” Boynton said of OSU’s second-half explosion. “...starting the second half getting the shots that we wanted had a lot to do with us playing at the tempo that we were designed to play with.”

For the Sooners defensive struggles, they initially matched OSU’s post-halftime shooting clip. Jacob Groves scored eight of his 10 points in the second half and helped OU open the period 9-of-14 (64.3%) from the field.

But as OU fell off offensivelly, failing to connect on 11 of its final 13 field goal attempts, the defense sank.

“We couldn’t get stops,” Moser said. “I think it’s the first game in a while that some of us let our offense dictate our defense. In this league, you’ve got to have five guys connected on defense. I’ve got to give Oklahoma State a lot of credit. As mad as I am right now, they were terrific.”

The second-year coach also downplayed the larger ramifications of a loss that extended a losing streak in Stillwater that dates to February 2020.

“There are still so many games left," Moser explained. "I'm not going to get into this every single game, talking about the urgency of resume wins. We're disappointed we lost — no question. We've got to bounce back.”

Looking to stack wins to pad a postseason resume, Moser and Co. squandered an opportunity with a worrying defensive lapse Wednesday. All OU faces ahead is seven matchups with ranked teams in the Sooners’ next nine, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday with a visit from Baylor.

