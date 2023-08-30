Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Butch Jones definitely hasn’t forgotten Oklahoma’s epic comeback win against his 2015 Tennessee team.

“Still haunts me to this day,” the Volunteers' coach from 2013-17 told the Tulsa World.

The Sooners erased a 17-3 fourth-quarter deficit and triumphed 31-24 in double overtime. Baker Mayfield, an improbable Heisman Trophy winner two years later, burst onto the national stage. The sellout crowd of 102,455 set a then-record for noise (114 decibels) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

And Jones, 0-3 against OU in his career, remembers it all too well as he prepares to coach Arkansas State against Brent Venables and the No. 20 Sooners at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman.

“When you look back at that football team of Oklahoma, I believe they went on to finish 11-2 and 8-1 in conference play and then went to the College Football Playoff,” Jones also recalls. “You never really find out your true identity of a football team until the end of the year, and when you look back at it now, we played one of the top four football teams in America.”

That matchup was a good barometer for Tennessee, Jones said, after an uncompetitive 34-10 loss to Bob Stoops and OU in 2014 in Norman.

Entering play, Jones leveraged familiarity with the schemes of one Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma’s new offensive coordinator who he’d studied at East Carolina and considered for a position with the Volunteers. From quick touches to tempo changes, Jones said, “there wasn’t anything that we weren’t prepared for.”

Even so, OU’s offensive talent was a lot to handle. Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine in the backfield. Sterling Shepard and Dede Westbrook out wide. And at quarterback, Mayfield, the former walk-on who put the Sooners on his back when they needed it most, leading two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to tie the game.

In the first overtime, Jones remembers Mayfield missed the handoff on a 4th-and-1 zone concept at the goal line, but still managed to roll himself into the end zone. With that day’s display of determination, Jones said, “I think the entire country found out truly who Baker Mayfield was.”

“He willed that football team to win,” Jones added. “You look at passing stats wise, there wasn't a lot, but what he did, particularly in the fourth quarter is, I believe they were able to convert a number of third down and fourth down conversions. And it was all of him, with scrambles, breaking tackles and kind of having a will to win.”

Mayfield threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Shepard in the second overtime to put OU on top. Sooners cornerback Zack Sanchez picked off Vols QB Joshua Dobbs three plays later to end it.

Earlier that week, OU linebacker Eric Striker had questioned why the media continually hypes up the SEC. “I don’t know why people blow gas up their a** all the time,” he said.

After the game, as Striker celebrated on the field, Jones took exception. The Tennessee coach grabbed him and said, “Hey Eric, you're a helluva player, but have some damn class.”

Reminded of the exchange, Jones said: “I've completely forgotten about that. I kind of chuckle at it now.” In fact, he appreciates the “violence and tenacity” Striker played with as a Sooner.

Eight years later, Jones said that game is indicative of what Oklahoma will experience regularly when it transitions to the SEC in 2024.

There are no off weeks. Instead, there’s a good opponent waiting in every stadium with a sold-out crowd providing massive home-field advantage. Coaches live year-to-year as they attempt to recruit and develop players, perform on Saturdays and stand up to scrutiny.

“Life in the SEC is like fourth and one for the national championship every single day,” Jones said, adding that the conference’s slogan, “It just means more,” is very real to anyone who has coached there.

But Oklahoma’s national brand, tradition, history and expectations should help it acclimate well to the SEC, Jones believes. Any advice for Venables as he leads OU into the new frontier?

“I have a lot of respect for Brent and what he's been able to do and I'm sure he doesn't need my help,” Jones said. “I'm sure he's got it all figured out. When you look at where he's come from, he's won national championships. He's competed at a high level. I'm sure he understands exactly what it entails.

"I know he's going to be just fine when he transitions into that.”

Jones remembers 2010 OU-Cincinnati

Jones’ other loss to OU came as Cincinnati’s head coach in 2010. The Sooners eked out a 31-29 win at the Cincinnati Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor Stadium).

Three fumbles and an interception hampered the Bearcats. They also had a 77-yard third quarter run by Isaiah Pead ruled down and called back.

Venables, in his second to last year as OU defensive coordinator, had the likes of Jeremy Beal, Travis Lewis and Tony Jefferson roaming the field.

“The multiple looks that your players and that your coaches have to be prepared for, communication becomes at a premium,” Jones said of facing a Venables defense. “They do a great job of impacting the quarterback with the different fronts, the different pressures, the different coverage packages.

“Everything is about creating havoc and impacting the quarterback, and that's what you saw from them last year with the volume of interceptions and the amount of turnovers that their defenses always generate.”

Arkansas State’s goals against OU

Besides a $1.35 million payout, what’s in this Oklahoma matchup for Jones and Arkansas State?

Jones has gone 2-10 and 3-9 in his first two seasons in Jonesboro as he rebuilds the program from “ground zero.”

As the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams and opens opportunities for Group of Five Schools in 2024, he wants his young team to strive towards that goal in years to come.

Saturday’s game isn’t a Top 25 matchup like 2015 OU-Tennessee, but it’s still a good test of Jones’ progress.

“It's going to be a great barometer, against us,” Jones said, “of going into a great college football environment, playing a Top 25 football program and kind of seeing where we're at and moving forward.”