'Still a lot of meat left on the bone': Roof says Sooners run D has to build on Week 9 effort as ground-heavy Baylor visits

NORMAN — Sometimes less is more, such as when describing an opposing offense and how it’ll likely attack on a given Saturday.

On Monday, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof needed only 13 words to lay it out all on the Sooners’ Week 10 opponent.

“Baylor is really physical up front,” he said. “And they’re going to pound the ball.”

Succinct and efficient. Kind of like Bears coach Dave Aranda.

OU hosts Baylor’s surging rushing attack at 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+) fresh off of its best rush defense performance in nearly two months after the Sooners (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) held Iowa State to 66 total yards and 2.4 per carry on the ground in their 27-13 win at Jack Trice Stadium over the weekend.

Iowa State’s final rushing count marked the fewest allowed by OU since it conceded 28 rushing yards (0.9 yards per carry) to UTEP on the opening weekend of the season. It also represented only the second time the Sooners have held a conference opponent under 100 yards since the 2020 season, when OU held five of its nine Big 12 foes under the 100-yard mark.

“We tackled fairly well,” fifth-year linebacker DaShaun White said after tallying a career-best 14 tackles in the win. “I mean. That’s what I was most pleased with was our execution. We weren’t perfect at all. And we didn’t want to be perfect nor will we ever be perfect. But we executed at a very high level today.”

White, Roof said Monday, “played his best football game this past Saturday.”

He had linebacking help alongside him, too, with David Ugwoegbu’s six-tackle effort and Danny Stutsman’s fourth-quarter interception. And OU’s defensive line played its part led by Jonah Laulu (four tackles), swallowing the Cyclones for loss eight times for more than 24 negative yards, matching the Sooners’ joint highest TFL count since the Sept. 24 rout at Nebraska.

It’s no wonder that three of the Sooners’ five highest graded players at Iowa State, per Pro Football Focus — Isaiah Coe, Laulu and Reggie Grimes — came from the defensive line.

And all of it mattered especially because OU began Week 9 at the bottom of the Big 12 in rushing yards allowed. Its defense remains there still entering Week 10 giving up 189.8 ground yards per game, but now the Sooners’ run defense returns home bolstered by a shutdown performance in Ames.

“There was improvement,” Roof said. “There was an improved physicality. But there’s still a lot of meat left on the bone. Hopefully that (performance) does give us some confidence.”

Up next, OU faces a tougher challenge against the visiting Bears.

Baylor (5-3, 3-2) comes to Norman with the league’s fourth-ranked rushing attack (201.5 YPG) to face a Sooners defense that has leaked 275 or more rushing yards in three of its five Big 12 games this fall.

Leading the charge on the ground for the Bears of late is breakout freshman star Richard Reese.

The 5-foot-9 rusher from Bellville, Texas, enjoyed his coming out party against Texas State earlier this fall when he notched 156 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in Week 3. Since then, he’s found the end zone in four of Baylor’s five Big 12 games and has been the legs behind back-to-back conference wins.

After tearing through Kansas for a career-high 186 rushing yards on Oct. 22, Reese ran 36 times for 148 yards and three scores in a 45-17 win against Texas Tech over the weekend.

Entering his ninth collegiate game, he leads the Big 12 in touchdowns (12) and ranks third in attempts (152) and fifth in total yards (791) with an early resume as impressive as any first-year player in the nation.

“Playing as a freshman in this league is tough to begin with,” Roof said of Reese. “And not just playing but playing at the level that he’s played at and posting the kind of numbers that he’s had. He’s very tough. He’s powerful. He’s patient and sets up his blockers. And then when he sees it he bursts and he runs through arm tackles.

“We’ve got — watching him on tape a lot — of respect for him.”

Paving Reese’s way is one of the nation’s most talented and seasoned offensive lines.

Baylor brought back four starters from its Big 12 title winning offensive line a year ago in 2022. The result? The Bears boast the conference’s best and the No. 12-ranked offensive line in the country, per PFF.

“Very experienced, very veteran offensive line that’s extremely physical, well coached and very very efficient,” Roof said. “It’s gonna be a real challenge because they are one of the best units.”

OU’s run defense took a step in the right direction at Iowa State, Roof said. He also believes there’s plenty of room for improvement and the Sooners will have their hands full with Baylor Saturday afternoon in Norman.