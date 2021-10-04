Steve Sarkisian and Dennis Simmons are good friends for 51 weeks. Then there is OU-Texas week.

Shortly after Sarkisian was hired at UT, there was a report from 247Sports reporter Chip Brown stating that the new Longhorns head coach was targeting Simmons as a wide receivers coach on his staff.

Simmons, of course, stayed with Riley. The two have been in lockstep during their coaching careers. They were on Leach’s staff at Texas Tech from 2008-09 and Ruffin McNeill’s staff at East Carolina in 2010-11. After a three-year break (Riley stayed at ECU, Simmons joined Leach at Washington State), the pair reunited when Riley was named OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015.

After Texas reportedly made a run at Simmons, the assistant added passing game coordinator duties to his Oklahoma title, as well as was promoted from associate head coach to assistant head coach.

This will be the second time that they will coach against each other at rival schools. They competed in the Apple Cup when Sarkisian was Washington’s head coach (2009-13) and Simmons was Washington State’s outside receivers coach from 2012-14. The Huskies won two of three games during that stretch.

They will always remain friends with each other, except for one game.