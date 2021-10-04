Steve Sarkisian and Dennis Simmons are good friends for 51 weeks. Then there is OU-Texas week.

Steve Sarkisian and Dennis Simmons have been good friends since their days as BYU teammates.
There continues to be mutual respect between the Texas head coach and Oklahoma’s assistant head coach heading into their first Red River Showdown at 11 a.m. Saturday.
How did they become friends?
“When Sark and I were at BYU, first of all, not being LDS is a different deal within itself. Both of us being there and not being a part of the religious affiliation, you tend to gravitate towards each other, which is why he and I became such good friends there. We tended to hang with each other to kind of help each other out,” Simmons said.
Simmons, who is from Memphis, was a three-year starter as an outside linebacker (1994-96) for the Cougars. Sarkisian is from Torrance, Calif., started two seasons 1995-96) as BYU’s starting quarterback.
"Dennis is a great coach. He was a great teammate, an awesome family man. I know he and Lincoln (Riley) have a great relationship,” Sarkisian said during Big 12 Media Days last summer. “Dennis is a tremendous recruiter. I’m happy for him and his career and where it’s headed. I know he started off with Coach (Mike) Leach and worked his way up the profession.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t become a head coach in the short term."
Shortly after Sarkisian was hired at UT, there was a report from 247Sports reporter Chip Brown stating that the new Longhorns head coach was targeting Simmons as a wide receivers coach on his staff.
Simmons, of course, stayed with Riley. The two have been in lockstep during their coaching careers. They were on Leach’s staff at Texas Tech from 2008-09 and Ruffin McNeill’s staff at East Carolina in 2010-11. After a three-year break (Riley stayed at ECU, Simmons joined Leach at Washington State), the pair reunited when Riley was named OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015.
After Texas reportedly made a run at Simmons, the assistant added passing game coordinator duties to his Oklahoma title, as well as was promoted from associate head coach to assistant head coach.
This will be the second time that they will coach against each other at rival schools. They competed in the Apple Cup when Sarkisian was Washington’s head coach (2009-13) and Simmons was Washington State’s outside receivers coach from 2012-14. The Huskies won two of three games during that stretch.
They will always remain friends with each other, except for one game.
“Sark and I both got into the coaching profession fairly early after our playing careers. We’ve always rooted for one another,” Simmons said. “I was happy when he got the job with Washington. I was happy when he got the job at USC. I was elated when he got the job at Texas.
“I hope he does well all but one game a year. I’m a Sark fan. I want to see him do well.”