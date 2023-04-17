A look at Oklahoma's Heisman Park

In the spring of 2022, before 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield became the sixth Sooner enshrined at Oklahoma’s Heisman Park, the Tulsa World’s Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman published a series on the statues that stand outside the east entrance of Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium. Ahead of Saturday’s statue unveiling honoring 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, the Tulsa World will release the series again from Sunday, April 16 to Friday, April 21 in the lead-up to the Sooners’ 2023 spring game.

Murray’s statue will be unveiled in a ceremony at 11:30 a.m Saturday. OU’s seventh Heisman Trophy winner will be honored at halftime of the spring scrimmage (2:30 p.m. kickoff, ESPN+).