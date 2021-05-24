Start times announced for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Super Regional home games this weekend

OU faced its largest deficit of the season after trailing 4-0 after the first inning. The Sooners did damage after that part, scoring eight runs in the second inning and completing things with a 10-spot in the seventh inning, which included four home runs in the frame.

“They had us back against the ropes, again, early in the game. But there was a lot of fight ready from this team,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said about her squad.

“They knew what was at stake. It was really important for us to try to win that first one. I’m really proud of what they’ve done and how they did it.”

Washington defeated Michigan twice (2-0 and 10-5) late Sunday night to advance to Norman.

OSU also went unbeaten during the Stillwater Regional with a win against Campbell and two victories against Mississippi State.

Offense carried the Cowgirls, who scored 29 runs and put together two run-rule victories including a clinching 10-2 win over the Bulldogs to advance to the Super Regional.