Start times announced for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Super Regional home games this weekend

The Bedlam schools can take the final step toward a Women’s College World Series trip this weekend.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will host Super Regional games beginning on Friday. The best-of-3 series will be played on their respective campuses.
Top-seeded OU (48-2) will host No. 16 Washington at 2 p.m. Friday (ESPN2) and Saturday (ABC). An if-necessary game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPN).
No. 5 OSU (45-9) greets a familiar foe when No. 12 Texas visits Stillwater. The Big 12 teams will meet at 4 p.m. Friday (ESPN2) and 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN). If the teams split the first two contests, the deciding contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU).
The Sooners scored an NCAA-record 50 runs in three contests in the Norman Regional. They also set postseason records for runs in a game (24) and combined runs in a game (31 following a 24-7 triumph over Wichita State).
OU played the minimum amount of three games to move to the second weekend.
Shortstop Grace Lyons hit two home runs and had five RBIs in Sunday’s clinching victory over the Shockers. Depth played a role in a win over Morgan State and two triumphs against Wichita State, she said.
“Having depth is amazing, but … we’re making a statement to the entire softball world that we can shut it down in three games and not have to go any more,” Lyons said. “It’s super fun to see just how aggressive we are and how important it is to take the motivation from our coaches and just get it done, almost a check-the-box mentality and move on.”
OU faced its largest deficit of the season after trailing 4-0 after the first inning. The Sooners did damage after that part, scoring eight runs in the second inning and completing things with a 10-spot in the seventh inning, which included four home runs in the frame.
“They had us back against the ropes, again, early in the game. But there was a lot of fight ready from this team,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said about her squad.
“They knew what was at stake. It was really important for us to try to win that first one. I’m really proud of what they’ve done and how they did it.”
Washington defeated Michigan twice (2-0 and 10-5) late Sunday night to advance to Norman.
OSU also went unbeaten during the Stillwater Regional with a win against Campbell and two victories against Mississippi State.
Offense carried the Cowgirls, who scored 29 runs and put together two run-rule victories including a clinching 10-2 win over the Bulldogs to advance to the Super Regional.
“It’s really cool for me as a coach and for our staff just to watch us hit the way we’ve hit over the last eight or nine weeks now,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said, before adding, “this team, something happened where they were kind of tired of just being average. When they were tired of that, it’s just really changed.”
Sydney Pennington became the program’s all-time home runs leader when she hit the 36th of her career in Sunday’s contest.
“I knew today that I could break that record, but nothing changed my mind in the box,” she said. “I’ve been just trying to stay patient and let it work out on its own.
“But when I hit it, I thought it was going to go over – I wasn’t sure, it was kind of a high pitch, but yeah it was awesome and I just couldn’t stop smiling after that. It was fun, it was a good moment.”
OSU has won five straight games against Texas, including a sweep in Austin over the Big 12 foe. The Longhorns defeated Oregon last Sunday night to advance to the Super Regional.