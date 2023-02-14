NORMAN — Grant Sherfield turned in his most complete performance in an Oklahoma uniform Tuesday night.

Tanner Groves kept out of foul trouble and contributed on both ends of the floor in Kansas State’s latest visit to Lloyd Noble Center.

Jalen Hill picked Valentine’s Day to deliver yet another dependable effort.

And Milos Uzan matched his season-best 3-point shooting clip in his highest scoring performance since Jan. 7.

All of it combined to power a sorely needed, 79-65 Sooners victory over the 12th-ranked Wildcats that has (at least momentarily) breathed life back into the OU’s fading postseason hopes with its first win over a Big 12 opponent in a month.

“It was good to see us have multiple guys play well the same night,” OU coach Porter Moser quipped. “A novel idea.”

Coinciding standout performances from four of his most important players gave Moser and the Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) a critical mid-February win Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game conference skid and notching OU’s first victory over a league opponent since a Jan. 14 win against West Virginia.

Leading the charge that ended a Sooners’ four-game losing streak was Sherfield.

Oozing confidence, the veteran guard totaled a season-high eight rebounds with six assists and a steal along with a team-high tally of 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

“I thought Grant had his best floor game since he’s worn a Sooner uniform," Moser said. "Everything you looked at Grant was it was all about winning. The ball went where it needed to go. He had six assists. He had a bunch of other ones that led to fouls.”

Groves followed with 16 points on seven attempts and pulled down six rebounds. Most crucially, the fifth-year big man also kept himself to a lone personal foul in 30 minutes tussling inside with Kansas State (19-7, 7-6) forwards Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Abayomi Iyiola, avoiding the foul trouble that's plague much of his conference season.

“I thought he played with unbelievable passion," Moser said of Groves. "He was everywhere."

Not far behind the Sooners’ lead duo were Uzan and Hill.

Uzan, the freshman guard, knocked down three 3-pointers as part of a 13-point effort, matching the season-best 3-point shooting mark he set at Baylor on Feb. 8.

Hill, meanwhile, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Together, OU’s four leaders accounted for 79.7% of the Sooners’ scoring Tuesday night. And together, they handed OU a postseason lifeline and its first regular season league win over an opponent ranked inside the AP Top 25 since Feb. 9, 2022, when the Sooners topped Texas Tech 70-55 in Norman.

“Just take the older three — Jalen, Tanner and Grant,” he continued. “Those three, the last time they played really well together — like all three had a good night — was Alabama. That was the last time. Then throw Los in there, too.”

Held below 20 points in each of OU’s last four games since dropping 30 in a Jan. 28 win over Alabama, Sherfield returned to form Tuesday and attacked the boards more consistently and ferociously than in any performance since arriving to Norman.

Tuesday’s eight-rebound mark topped Sherfield’s previous single-game high of five set on two separate occasions in 2022-23.

“I just heard somebody on the bench say 'rebound down.'” Sherfield explained. “I got one and I feel like the ball just kept coming back to me. And on the offensive end I was just trying to make the right play. If I get to the paint and draw two or three, kick the ball. I felt like it was an easy game if you played the right way for me.”

Baskets from Sherfield, Uzan, Groves and Hill forced an early Kansas State timeout and gave the Sooners a 9-2 lead 2:12 into the action.

Sherfield tallied 10 points in an all-around first-half performance that included five rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes. Groves joined him with 10 first-half points for a share of the team lead at the break.

The Wildcats responded to OU’s initial barrage with an 11-0 run and held a lead for nearly 10 minutes of the first half behind 13 points from Tomlin, who added five rebounds in the period.

Sherfield went 4-of-9 from the field in the opening half and leveled the score at 36-36 when he sank his second 3-pointer of the period with under 10 seconds to go before halftime.

The Sooners jumped to 10-point lead and stirred the sparse home crowd with a 12-0 run in the early minutes of the second half. After a Tomlin lay-up put the Wildcats back on top OU followed with a flurry of scoring fueled by 3-pointers from Sherfield, Groves and Uzan to climb ahead 48-38 with 16:32 remaining.

Kansas State hit back with baskets from Ismael Massoud and Desi Sills before Hill restored the 10-point advantage with a 3-pointer at the 14:17 mark and the Sooners’ lead grew as large as 13 on Oweh’s fastbreak lay-in with 12:02 remaining.

“I was proud of our guys at how we fought back after we got punched in the face,” Moser said. “We’ve seen us get snowballed in recent games and we didn’t (tonight).”

OU led 67-53 with 5:26 remaining at the end of a 6-0 run and never saw its lead cut below 13 over the final 5:53.

The Sooners visit No. 6 Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on ESPN+.