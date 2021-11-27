Stagnant second-half offense in Bedlam leaves Sooners out of Big 12 Championship

As the days rolled closer to Saturday’s game, there was more and more chatter. Could the Sooners’ fifth-year coach really leave Norman for LSU?

Riley had opened a Nov. 28 recent press conference saying, “You guys know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that and that hasn’t changed.”

If Sooner Nation was on pins-and-needles entering Bedlam, another question is what was the temperature of the team during rumor season?

There’s also the chance for opt outs, similar to what Tre Brown did last year prior to the Sooners’ appearance in the Cotton Bowl against Florida. Will OU’s draft-eligible players even return for the postseason?

Bedlam continued to entertain with offense, even in a year when it appeared the defenses would be the main event.

For the third time in the past four games in Stillwater, there were fireworks on the scoreboard. In 2015, the Sooners led 44-20 at halftime. In 2017, the teams were tied at 38. On Saturday, the rivals were knotted at 24.

The 48 points scored in the first half ensured the over-under of 49.5 points would be a payout.