Stagnant second-half offense in Bedlam leaves Sooners out of Big 12 Championship

STILLWATER — Oklahoma’s reign as Big 12 Champions — a six-year, 2,192-day run — ended on Saturday night.
Oklahoma State defeated the Sooners 37-33 at Boone Pickens Stadium to continue momentum heading into next week’s Big 12 Championship game. The Cowboys will face Baylor in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
OU (10-2, 7-2), for the first time since the conference game’s return in 2017, will be home on championship weekend.
Saturday’s game didn’t come without some end-of-game drama. With no timeouts and the ball on its own 20, Caleb Williams raced 56 yards to move the ball to the OSU 24 inside the final minute. But three incomplete passes followed by a game-ending sack ended the Sooners’ hopes.
OU ended with 441 yards — the most allowed by the Cowboys this season — but struggled after halftime. All nine of its points came on a defensive safety and a recovered fumble in the end zone following a punt.
Oklahoma will play in a bowl game, but its destination is unknown. There’s still a possibility of a New Year’s Six bowl as well as the Alamo Bowl.
The biggest question after the game remains the same as when the teams kicked off at Boone Pickens Stadium — is there serious traction uniting Riley and the vacant LSU head coach position?
As the days rolled closer to Saturday’s game, there was more and more chatter. Could the Sooners’ fifth-year coach really leave Norman for LSU?
Riley had opened a Nov. 28 recent press conference saying, “You guys know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that and that hasn’t changed.”
If Sooner Nation was on pins-and-needles entering Bedlam, another question is what was the temperature of the team during rumor season?
There’s also the chance for opt outs, similar to what Tre Brown did last year prior to the Sooners’ appearance in the Cotton Bowl against Florida. Will OU’s draft-eligible players even return for the postseason?
Bedlam continued to entertain with offense, even in a year when it appeared the defenses would be the main event.
For the third time in the past four games in Stillwater, there were fireworks on the scoreboard. In 2015, the Sooners led 44-20 at halftime. In 2017, the teams were tied at 38. On Saturday, the rivals were knotted at 24.
The 48 points scored in the first half ensured the over-under of 49.5 points would be a payout.
Oklahoma’s offense was dynamic in the first half, stagnant after intermission.
OU managed 261 yards of first-half offense against the Cowboys, which is more yards than three of OSU’s past four opponents.
But Oklahoma’s attack would shift to neutral for much of the second half.
The only points gathered by the Sooners came off two Oklahoma State mistakes.
Oklahoma took a 26-24 advantage with 12:16 when the defense recorded a safety.
Perrion Winfrey forced OSU running back Dominic Richardson to fumble into his own end zone. OSU’s Cole Birmingham recovered the ball but OU gained two points on the play.
After the offense went three-and-out, OSU’s Brennan Presley muffed a punt and Justin Broiles recovered the ball in the end zone.
Momentum was on the Sooners’ side. But it could not be sustained.
OSU rallied with a Spencer Sanders 37-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 33-31 with 13:52 left in regulation.
A special teams error by OU punt returner Eric Gray was a deciding play.
Gray misplayed a punt at the Sooners’ 5, which was recovered by OSU. A few plays later, Jaylen Warren ended the short drive with a 1-yard scoring run to give OSU the lead for good.
Kennedy Brooks rushed for a game-high 139 yards. Williams was 20-of-39 for 252 yards and three touchdowns.