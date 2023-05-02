NORMAN — As of April 30, the transfer window is closed. That means, with the exception of graduate transfers, the pool of portal talent available for Oklahoma to pursue this spring is set.

To date, the Sooners have made 13 portal additions since the close of the 2022 campaign with Indiana’s Dasan McCullough, Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford and Stanford’s Walter Rouse highlighting the cast of newcomers. But with spring camp in the books and spring portal action in full swing, OU has a final opportunity to substantively fine-tune the roster for 2023.

What spots does OU coach Brent Venables intend to address?

“I'm not going to announce it to anybody but you'll all figure it out,” he told reporters on April 20 ahead of the program’s spring scrimmage. “And it's not much. But there are some spots we definitely need to (address).”

Venables has played the Sooners’ plans close to the vest. And, in due time, those answers will become clear through OU’s next offseason additions.

For now, let’s take a gander at the spots the Sooners may look to address in the coming months:

Who’s in? Who’s out?

Former Texas wide receiver Brenen Thompson represents OU’s lone portal commit since the April 22 spring game.

As of Tuesday afternoon, OU’s list of spring portal outgoings stands at five:

• DB Jaden Davis

• DL Kori Roberson

• DB Jamarrien Burt

• DB Damond Harmon

• OL Cullen Montgomery

Davis, who announced his commitment to Miami Monday afternoon, made nine starts in 2022 and appeared in 47 games at OU from 2019-22. After Harmon (11 games in 2022), the rest of the Sooners departing players leave with a combined three games between them from a year ago.

Running backs

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel said earlier this spring that he’s never been around a running back room like the one the Sooners boast in 2023.

Indeed, the Sooners have plenty of firepower in the backfield. In Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes, there's a pair of sophomores who flashed their talent in limited opportunities last fall. Veteran rusher Marcus Major is a threat any time he’s on the field. And freshmen Daylon Smothers and Kalib Hicks each carry promise after spending the spring in Norman.

“I’m looking for a starter,” running backs coach DeMarco Murray said last month, indicating OU’s plan to settle on a No. 1 option over a by-committee approach at the position.

What the Sooners do not have is a player with a proven track record as a lead running back across a full season. Can OU find that player in the portal this spring? Can they afford not to?

Wide receivers

In Thompson, the transfer from Texas who caught one pass for 32 yards last fall, the Sooners add another high-potential, not fully proven name to a group of high-potential, not fully unproven options at the position.

Searching for another playmaker or two behind Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops, OU could hope for contributors to emerge from the group that includes Andrel Anthony, Jayden Gibson, J.J. Hester and LV Bunkley-Shelton. The Sooners could also go portaling for top tier talent at the position with the likes of Zakhari Franklin (UTSA), Keon Coleman (Michigan State) and Jordan Hudson (TCU) still available.

Offensive line

Spring practice saw the Sooners’ offensive line hobbled, forcing OU to work players in at new positions and to alter the structure of the spring scrimmage altogether.

The good news? OU will have its starting five on the offensive line healthy once Walter Rouse is fully recovered from offseason shoulder surgery and Jacob Sexton’s return from a knee injury will pad the depth within the position group.

But the spring showed just how fragile offensive line depth can become. With Appalachian State lineman Troy Everett expected to visit campus and others available in the portal, the Sooners may well add more to its offensive line in the coming months.

Defensive line

Perhaps the most significant portal retool of OU’s offseason has come on the defensive line where the Sooners added pass rushers in Ford and Rondell Bothroyd and interior talents Jacob Lacey and Davon Sears.

Still, it’s a position where you simply can never have enough. After the front line was exposed as a point of weakness over the course of the 2022 campaign, the Sooners may look to reinforce further at the point of attack.

Linebackers

The Sooners don’t need a Danny Stutsman replacement. They have their CHEETAH in McCullough. And Jaren Kanak looks likely to get his shot at a starting role. Even fellows sophomores Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie look like strong depth options.

Yet, similar to the running back spot, OU is lacking overall experience at the linebacker position. In case of injury or simply in the depth required by the rigors of a football season, the Sooners may want a seasoned option at the position and could find one in the portal up ahead.