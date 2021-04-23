Spring game quarterback debuts await for the known (Spencer Rattler) and unknown (Caleb Williams)

For the first time since 2017, the Sooners will have a returning starting quarterback in the annual spring game when Rattler takes the field. Not since Baker Mayfield’s senior season has that happened.

Rattler is looking forward to spring ball not only helping him but the entire team, especially compared to last year.

“Last spring was taken away from us, so playing that season without any spring football, you could see how we weren’t on the same chemistry for those first couple of games,” Rattler said. “I think just going through spring ball with each other, competing, going hard, having fun, having great energy and focusing on the little things and just stacking days and going day-by-day, that will help us improve a lot.”

The 15-practice season has been important for Rattler, who started every contest last season. Riley said that the former five-star recruit said it’s not only on the field where improvement has come. It’s also the off-field work like nutrition and workout routine.

“It’s kind of funny because this is my first spring ball, my first official spring ball as a player here,” Rattler said. “That being that, it’s going to give me a lot more time to improve my body, improve my mental game, improve my eating and all that stuff.