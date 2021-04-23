Spring game quarterback debuts await for the known (Spencer Rattler) and unknown (Caleb Williams)

NORMAN — Quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams are about to graduate from their first full session of Oklahoma spring football.
For Rattler, it’s been an opportunity to make up for lost time after last year’s spring was taken away because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Williams, it’s a chance to absorb the playbook while also trying to earn his high school diploma.
On Saturday, the pair will be on display during Oklahoma’s annual spring football game. Kickoff is 4 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.
“Their relationship is very positive, mutual respect for each other, both in similar situations coming out of high school and having to come in and learn this thing really quick,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I think they’re both competitive guys and I think they’ve been good for each other. It’s always great to have other good players in the room.
“It pushes you no matter how long you’ve been at a place. Certainly from Caleb’s perspective, having a guy in there that’s been through the fire, that knows our system at a higher level than Caleb does right now and a guy he can watch the way he prepares, watch the things he does on the field, the way he communicates, all that. I think it’s good. They seem to get along very well and very similar to some of the other, really good relationships we’ve had in that room over the years.”
For the first time since 2017, the Sooners will have a returning starting quarterback in the annual spring game when Rattler takes the field. Not since Baker Mayfield’s senior season has that happened.
Rattler is looking forward to spring ball not only helping him but the entire team, especially compared to last year.
“Last spring was taken away from us, so playing that season without any spring football, you could see how we weren’t on the same chemistry for those first couple of games,” Rattler said. “I think just going through spring ball with each other, competing, going hard, having fun, having great energy and focusing on the little things and just stacking days and going day-by-day, that will help us improve a lot.”
The 15-practice season has been important for Rattler, who started every contest last season. Riley said that the former five-star recruit said it’s not only on the field where improvement has come. It’s also the off-field work like nutrition and workout routine.
“It’s kind of funny because this is my first spring ball, my first official spring ball as a player here,” Rattler said. “That being that, it’s going to give me a lot more time to improve my body, improve my mental game, improve my eating and all that stuff.
“Offseason wise, I’ve been making jumps. Feel stronger. Feel faster. Put on some weight. I’m up to 210 now. I lost a couple percent body fat. Still gotta work on that of course. But I got sharpened up in all different places. I still have work to do. I still have goals I need to make.”
Williams has performed much like any freshman is expected. Some days can be good, some can include growing pains.
“He’s learning a lot. We’re throwing him in a lot of different situations. I think he’s done a good job … he’s done a pretty good job of making plays outside the pocket,” said Riley, who didn’t make Williams available to media interviews this spring. “He’s athletic. He throws well on the move. He has some (creativity) to his game. He still has to get consistent on the more routine plays, which is normal for this time in the offense. He’s just learning and getting started.”
It’s been a unique spring for Williams, who is mixing high school classes in order to graduate as well as taking OU courses. He’s joined defensive back Billy Bowman in concurrent classes.
“Give both guys credit. It’s their first year of college and spring football and all that combined is a lot on its own,” Riley said. “The fact you have to take high school classes on top of that, it’s been a challenge for both Billy and Caleb. I give both those kids a lot of credit. They’ve handled it well and both their high schools, Gonzaga and Denton Ryan, have been really helpful as well.”
Rattler said he’s been able to help Williams make the transition while adding competition is making him a better player.
“He’s new to it like I was at one point. Everything isn’t smooth as you want it to be as a new guy. You’re going to go through some ups and downs, going through team runs or just learning the offense overall,” Rattler said. “But from what I’ve seen, he’s been doing a pretty good job. He’s athletic. He can throw the ball. I’d say tips and stuff… Yes, I’m the guy that’s been through the fire and those guys will ask me questions … I think we all make each other better just kind of seeing what each other does and competing against each other I guess you could say.
“We kind of feed off each other. He’ll be a good quarterback for sure.”