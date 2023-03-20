NORMAN — Little more than two and a half months after the Cheez-It Bowl defeat that sealed Oklahoma’s first losing season since 1998, the Sooners begin Year 2 under coach Brent Venables with the start of spring camp Tuesday afternoon.

OU will hold 15 spring practices between Tuesday's opener and the Sooners’ spring scrimmage on Saturday April 22nd inside Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Following a 6-7 finish in Venables’ debut season, OU enters the spring with familiar faces — Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops and Billy Bowman among them — and plenty of new ones with 12 transfer portal additions and 14 members of OU’s fourth-ranked 2023 recruiting class already on campus ahead of the Sooners’ final football season in the Big 12 before they depart for the SEC in 2024.

These are the storylines, players and position battles to follow as Venables’ second spring unfolds in Norman over the next month.

Storylines

Improving the defense: Venables’ teams will naturally be judged by their defenses. In 2022, the Sooners’ defensive unit fell short, finishing 119th nationally in pass defense (273.5 yards per game), 106th in run defense (187.5 yards per game) and 99th in scoring defense (30.0 points per game).

“We just played bad, bad defense,” Venables told reporters Monday. “If we put it on the field, that means we coached it. We’ve got to get better, coaches and players.”

Venables and Co. retooled in the portal and added depth in its latest recruiting. The Sooners must improve on defense in 2023.

Another year of Dillon Gabriel: Entering his fifth season in college football, Gabriel provides the Sooners with one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the nation. That will be important for an offense that lost veteran presences at running back (Eric Gray), wide receiver (Marvin Mims) and tight end (Brayden Willis).

Can Gabriel improve on his middle-of-the-Big 12 completion percentage (62.6%) in 2023?

First look at the 2023 class: Only a little over half of the Sooners’ latest recruiting class will be present for spring camp (the rest arrive in the summer) and most remain a long way from regular opportunities on fall Saturdays. But if inking a top-five recruiting class stands among Venables’ biggest wins from Year 1, the newcomers will be hard to ignore.

What’s life like for five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold? Can fellow five-star Peyton Bowen make a push in the secondary? Could Adepoju Adebawore, Derrick LeBlanc or Makari Vickers be the one to make a surprise early impact?

Players to watch

LB Danny Stutsman: Stutsman’s 126 tackles paced the Big 12 in his sophomore season last fall. Without the veteran experience of DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu alongside him in 2023, Stutsman will be asked to lead from the middle while sophomores Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie enter the fray.

DE/LB Dasan McCullough: An early front-runner for the highest-impact offseason transfer, McCullough is expected to fill the critical “CHEETAH” role in the middle of the OU defense. McCullough led Indiana with 4.0 sacks as a freshman last fall.

TE Austin Stogner: The 6-foot-5 tight end returns to OU after a season away at South Carolina with big shoes to fill at the position following the departure of Brayden Willis.

Position battles to watch

Running backs: With Eric Gray and his 1,366 rushing yards off to the pros, OU returns in 2023 down roughly 50% of its rushing yards from a year ago. That spells opportunity for redshirt senior Marcus Major and sophomores Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.

Barnes and Sawchuk averaged 4.5 yards per carry or better and shined in their limited opportunities behind Gray as freshmen last fall. Major, who showed flashes out of the OU backfield in 2022, has never carried more than the 56 attempts he tallied a year ago.

All three will have their shot at the starting job.

"It’s a really good strong group of guys that are really looking forward to getting the chance to be the guy," Venables said. "I think for us to be at our best we’re going to need competitive depth. I believe we have that."

Defensive tackle: Jordan Kelley and and Isaiah Coe represent OU's most productive returners from the Big 12's second-worst run defense.

Can they hold off transfers Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame) and Davon Sears (Texas State)? How about up-and-coming underclassmen Gracen Halton and Kelvin Gilliam?

Secondary: In cornerbacks Woodi Washington and Jaden Davis and safeties Billy Bowman and Key Lawrence, OU returns a secondary's worth of starters. But with McCullough stepping in at "CHEETAH" with transfers Kendel Dolby (Northeastern Oklahoma) and Reggie Pearson now in the mix alongside Bowen, the Sooners secondary competition gets interesting.

"I really feel like through recruiting we've strengthened our roster positionally, particularly in the secondary," Venables said.