Spring football 2022: New attitude for Sooners as Venables era begins

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s foundation for the future will be set in place during the next month.

The Sooners will open spring football practice under new head coach Brent Venables on Tuesday. There will be 15 workouts culminating in the April 23 spring game inside Memorial Stadium.

For the first time since 1999, Oklahoma will introduce a new offensive and defensive scheme at the same time. Jeff Lebby will run the offense and Venables will guide the defense aided by coordinator Ted Roof.

Storylines

New attitude

If the numerous social media videos are any indication, toughness is being instilled within the football program. The timing is right, especially with the impending move to the Southeastern Conference. The reunion with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt will pay dividends and may even bring a new edge to the program. Venables’ addition after the abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley, combined with the new coach’s enthusiasm, could reenergize the program.

'Learning Portuguese'

Cale Gundy, OU’s wide receivers coach, was asked what it was like getting used to Lebby’s new playbook. Gundy compared it to “learning Portuguese.” After spending a couple of months learning the new concepts, it’s going to be his job (and the other assistant coaches) to teach a new system to an offense that has known Riley’s way since they stepped on campus. The good news is UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel played under the system in 2019.

New attack

Venables reset the defensive coaching staff to go in conjunction with the style of play he has led both at Oklahoma (1999-2011) and Clemson (2012-21). While Oklahoma made some strides in the past three seasons under former coordinator Alex Grinch, Sooner Nation is salivating at the defense getting to the next level. The biggest hire was likely Todd Bates, the successful defensive line coach at Clemson. He will be asked to enhance the current group by coaching while targeting important recruits for the future.

Players to watch

Dillon Gabriel

The UCF transfer will be a coach on the field for Venables and Lebby. After a successful freshman season with Lebby at the American Athletic Conference school in 2019, the pair reunited after Gabriel hit the transfer portal and Lebby spent two seasons at Ole Miss. Lebby will be asked to guide the offense not only this spring but during the offseason when coaches cannot work with the players.

Theo Wease

Wease is the only five-star wide receiver remaining on campus following the departures of Jadon Haselwood (transfer to Arkansas) and Trejan Bridges (dismissal before 2021 season). Wease was injured during the past season and reportedly considered transferring to Ole Miss to play for Lebby. Wease reaching his potential would be big for OU.

Jalen Redmond

The Midwest City High School graduate played as a true freshman in the 2018 season. Injuries and opting out during the 2020 campaign have limited his playing time. Redmond has played a total of 20 games over the past four seasons. He can be an impact player and it will be interesting to see how he grows under the new coaching staff.

Position battle to watch

Running back

Oklahoma will need to replace Kennedy Brooks, one of only four running backs in the program’s storied history to have three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Tennessee transfer Eric Gray will be a candidate as well as Marcus Major, who only played in three games and had 15 rushes in 2021 after dealing with academic issues. Freshman Jovantae Barnes will get a head start after enrolling early this spring. Gavin Sawchuk, another scholarship running back, won’t arrive until this summer.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.