editor's pick

Sports talk podcast: Lincoln Riley's Players' Tribune and OU/OSU spring game previews

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk about former OU football coach Lincoln Riley penning a Players' Tribune on the way he left the Sooners for the USC job after Bedlam last season. Also covered:

  • Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park statue unveiling at OU's spring game on Saturday
  • Anticipation for how QB Dillon Gabriel will perform in Saturday's OU spring game
  • OSU's spring game on Saturday will be more of a practice; what can fans look forward to?
  • 2023 QB Zane Flores commits to OSU. He's from Nebraska but the Huskers didn't offer him?
  • A 50-50 chance that Tiger Woods will play Tulsa's Southern Hills for the PGA Championship next month, but Phil Mickelson likely won't
  • Which players will be the biggest crowd draws at the PGA Championship if Tiger doesn't come?
  • Bill previews a Friday column on an Owasso athlete who has an Alabama offer
  • Guerin previews a column on OSU's spring game

