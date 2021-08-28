Spencer Rattler's focus remains on football despite new NIL era of college football

Spencer Rattler has a personalized logo, an endorsement deal with Raising Canes, is getting paid for making greetings on Cameo and recently commanded $150 per autograph during a sports convention in Chicago.
Also on the quarterback’s to-do list: guiding Oklahoma to its first national championship in two decades.
Rattler, like many other college football players across the country, is trying to maximize the new name, image and likeness policies.
Rattler signed with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment for NIL representation on July 1, the first day rules allowed athletes to make a profit.
His father linked him with representation to let him focus on football, Rattler said.
“We did a good job,” Rattler said. “It was strategic. I just wanted to be authentic and be comfortable with what we did, and I think we ended up with a great group.”
Chris Cabott is the CEO of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment. He also represents Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and negotiated a $503 million, 10-year contract extension for the NFL star.
Cabott’s agreement with Rattler does not extend beyond the NIL representation and ends when Rattler completes his college eligibility.
During the Zoom video with reporters, Rattler wanted to make sure that football wouldn’t take a back seat to his NIL possibilities.
“The focus remains the focus, and that’s ball,” Rattler said. “That’s going to take care of everything else. So I let my group take care of that stuff and I’ll focus on the field.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley trusts his quarterback will not allow any NIL deals to become a distraction.
It is definitely new territory for the program.
Riley has met with the players and addressed clear guidelines that included legal issues, whether it was state law or university policy.
There is also internal policy, which includes getting an education first and then developing and doing well on the football field, Riley said.
“Those things haven’t changed. I think with all our players, Spencer included, NIL can be a great thing,” Riley said. “But it can also be dangerous. It can also be detrimental in the long run if you don’t handle it the correct way, so we’ve had good, honest conversations; just like any player, I want him to be able to capitalize and do extremely well … I want all our players to be able to do it.
“But in the end, it’ll be best for everybody involved if the team plays well and guys play well individually; that just brings success for everybody. That’s what we’re after.”