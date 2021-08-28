Spencer Rattler's focus remains on football despite new NIL era of college football

His father linked him with representation to let him focus on football, Rattler said.

“We did a good job,” Rattler said. “It was strategic. I just wanted to be authentic and be comfortable with what we did, and I think we ended up with a great group.”

Chris Cabott is the CEO of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment. He also represents Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and negotiated a $503 million, 10-year contract extension for the NFL star.

Cabott’s agreement with Rattler does not extend beyond the NIL representation and ends when Rattler completes his college eligibility.

During the Zoom video with reporters, Rattler wanted to make sure that football wouldn’t take a back seat to his NIL possibilities.

“The focus remains the focus, and that’s ball,” Rattler said. “That’s going to take care of everything else. So I let my group take care of that stuff and I’ll focus on the field.”

OU coach Lincoln Riley trusts his quarterback will not allow any NIL deals to become a distraction.

It is definitely new territory for the program.