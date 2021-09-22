Spencer Rattler to his critics: 'These people really don't know anything they're talking about'

“What (am I) doing to fix that? Just trusting it and putting myself in those situations in practice. But the criticism, you know, it don’t mean anything to me.”

Rattler has completed only one pass for 30-plus yards in the first three games — which was a 50-yard throw to Marvin Mims against Tulane. The pass could warrant an asterisk as it came on a trick play to jump-start the offense.

Through three games last year, Rattler had nine completions of 30 yards of more. In 2019, Hurts had 10 completions. Murray had eight in 2018, and Mayfield added six during 2017, his senior season.

Big plays have become synonymous with Riley’s offense. In Saturday’s win against Nebraska, the Huskers did a good job of keeping everything in front of them, which forced Rattler to be patient.

“These teams know what we like to do. We have guys who can get down the field. But a lot of people don’t understand. They’re quick to say this and that, but a lot of people don’t understand what defenses are trying to do versus us,” Rattler said. “They like to take away the deep shots so we can stay underneath, and they can rally to the ball. We can put ourselves in situations with the game plan and the type of schemes we go out there with.”