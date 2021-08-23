Spencer Rattler and Nik Bonitto named to Associated Press preseason All-America team

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named a first-team preseason All-America selection by the Associated Press.
Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Nik Bonitto were announced to the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday.
Rattler will be the Sooners’ second-year starting quarterback, while Bonitto was chosen as a linebacker.
The Big 12 was well-represented on the team with three players selected from Iowa State and another from Texas.
Rattler is considered a Heisman Trophy favorite entering his redshirt sophomore season. He threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.
Bonitto is expected to be one of the nation’s top pass rushers. The redshirt junior had 32 tackles last season with 10.5 tackles for loss.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose were also selected, as was Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Featured video: OU's Lincoln Riley talks about team's latest scrimmage
Aug. 17, 2021 video. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley gives practice update. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV
Photos: Former OU players in NFL preseason games
Eagles Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) celebrates after helping sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Hall of Fame Game Cowboys Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Tre Norwood (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane
Hall of Fame Game Cowboys Steelers Football
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive back Steven Parker (25) during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane
Rams Cowboys Football
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during NFL football practice on Saturday, Aug 7, 2021, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Johm McCoy
Washington Patriots Football
Washington Football Team punter Tress Way (5) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola
Washington Patriots Football
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Stew Milne
Broncos Vikings Football
Denver Broncos cornerback Parnell Motley (42) runs up field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Broncos Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dru Samia (73) looks to make a block during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Seahawks Raiders Football
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (22) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Bengals Buccaneers Football
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (3) lines up for a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Chargers Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Bobby Evans (71) during an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong
Saints Ravens Football
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Washington Patriots Football
New England Patriots' Ronnie Perkins during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson
Chiefs 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tyler Clark (93) during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar
Patriots Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action during the NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola
Giants Browns Football
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard runs after a reception against the Cleveland Browns during a joint NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane
Bengals Washington Football
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) tries to get away from Washington Football Team linebacker Montez Sweat (90) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Bengals Washington Football
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (89) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Jordan Evans during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Bengals Washington Football
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patters (35) gets away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (93) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) pose for a photo after an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Bengals Washington Football
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Daniel Kucin Jr.
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Chiefs Cardinals Football
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri
Colts Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) runs from Indianapolis Colts linebacker Curtis Bolton (42) while returning a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Colts Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dede Westbrook (89) on the field during pregame warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs
Giants Browns Football
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) waves to the fans while walking off of the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Kirk Irwin
Bills Lions Football
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (74) blocks for quarterback Davis Webb, right, against Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brian Price (76) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
