Spencer Rattler and Nik Bonitto named to Associated Press preseason All-America team
  • Updated
Rattler named a preseason All-Ameican

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named a first-team preseason All-America selection by the Associated Press.

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Nik Bonitto were announced to the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Monday.

Rattler will be the Sooners’ second-year starting quarterback, while Bonitto was chosen as a linebacker.

The Big 12 was well-represented on the team with three players selected from Iowa State and another from Texas.

Rattler is considered a Heisman Trophy favorite entering his redshirt sophomore season. He threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

Bonitto is expected to be one of the nation’s top pass rushers. The redshirt junior had 32 tackles last season with 10.5 tackles for loss.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose were also selected, as was Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

