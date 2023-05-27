Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If Mike Candrea, the eight-time national champion coach who led Arizona’s softball program from 1986-21, wasn’t watching inside his summer home in Pinetop, Arizona, he was keeping tabs from the golf course when Jayda Coleman recorded the final out of Oklahoma’s 8-7 win over Clemson to clinch the Sooners’ 48th consecutive victory Saturday afternoon.

Candrea was in charge in the spring of 1997 when the Wildcats completed a 47-game win streak and set a new Division I NCAA softball record, surpassing Princeton’s previous mark of 37 consecutive victories en route to Arizona's second straight national title.

The record stood, hardly withstanding a serious challenge for the next 27 seasons until Saturday at Marita Hynes Field. Less than 24 hours after drawing level with Candrea’s 1997 Wildcats on Friday, the Sooners sealed their latest piece of history in the Super Regional win that has OU headed for a seventh consecutive appearance at the Women’s College World Series.

Winners of 48 straight dating back to Feb. 24, coach Patty Gasso and her steam-rolling Sooners now stand alone with the longest unbeaten run in Division I softball history.

“I always think records are made to be broken,” Candrea told the Tulsa World this week. “That's athletics and that’s why we watch it. We love watching those great teams and those big moments. I will be the first one to pick up the phone and congratulate Patty on a job well done because I know how tough it is.”

OU reached No. 48 still in full gear of an overwhelming run of play that began three months ago with an 8-0 win over Cal State Fullerton on Feb. 24. Ninety-seven days after their Feb. 19 loss at Baylor, the Sooners (56-1) have etched themselves onto yet another page in the NCAA records books.

Over that span, OU has outscored opponents 404-48, a differential of +356.

Of the program’s 48 wins, 22 have come via run rule in fewer than seven innings. Since the 4-3 defeat at Baylor in mid-February, the Sooners have scored eight or more runs 27 times and competed in only four one-score games — wins over ranked opponents in Florida State, Northwestern and Texas before Saturday’s come-from-behind victory over Clemson.

"What just happened is extremely valuable,” Gasso said on Feb. 19, the last time OU tasted defeat. “What's valuable is the response — the rebound and the extra work that is going to be put in to make us better.”

In line with the character of the program Gasso began developing in 1995, the Sooners responded in the extreme. Forty-eight games later, they now lay claim to perhaps the greatest win streak in school history.

On Friday, Gasso recalled working in Bud Wilkinson’s office inside the wrestling fieldhouse during her early years in Norman, but stiff-armed comparisons to the OU football teams that won 47 consecutive games from 1953-57 under the Sooners’ legendary coach, still the NCAA record for a major football program 65 years on.

“The difference though is we have to keep going and they played 12 at a time? So it probably took them a little bit longer,” Gasso joked. “... It’s an honor (to be compared), but I never would’ve put that together.”

In the context of Division I softball history, the Sooners are now singular.

The history of lengthy win streaks across the sport dates to the late 1980s when defending national champion Cal State Fullerton became the first team to hit 35 consecutive wins in 1987. Canisius matched that mark seven seasons later in 1993. Princeton upped the ante to 37 straight wins in 1996, only for Arizona to smash that number the following spring.

And from March 22, 1997, the record held with few challengers in the years that followed.

UCLA got to 35 straight in 1999 and Oregon did the same in 2017. Florida reached 37 consecutive wins in 2008. But of the programs that sniffed around the record Arizona held for 27 seasons, none had been more accomplished at falling just short than OU.

The Sooners hit 41 games in 2019, then followed twice with 40 in separate streaks that spanned the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. With the nation’s highest scoring offense, the country’s lowest staff ERA and what is statistically the sharpest fielding team of Gasso’s 29 seasons, OU finally broke through in 2023.

“When you get to that point where you're such a dominant force, you don't worry about anyone else. You worry about yourself,” Candrea explained. “And I think that the biggest opponent is yourself and I think they've done a very good job of staying where their feet are. I mean, their presence each and every day, each and every game is a pretty phenomenal thing to see.

“That's probably the hardest thing in our game is just the continued focus that you need to have to go out and play at that level. Not only to have one or two people like that, but to have a whole team operating like that. It's a pretty special thing to watch.”

The latest in a series of dominant teams that have claimed four national titles since 2016, Gasso might have her most unbeatable team this spring.

With a minimum of five games left to be played at the WCWS, OU’s current tally of 469 runs scored is more than all but four previous Sooner offenses have ever produced.

Between Jordy Bahl, Alex Storako and Nicole May, OU’s pitching trio has thrown 272.1 innings and allowed 44 total runs during the 48-game streak, sporting a combined era of 1.13.

Led by a cast of true defensive playmakers that include shortstop Grace Lyons and center fielder Jayda Coleman, the Sooners’ .989 fielding percentage entering play Saturday marks another metric in which OU leads the nation.

Comparing OU’s current streak with the run Arizona compiled to reach its record-setting figure in 1997 is difficult. The Wildcats assembled theirs across two seasons, winning their final 17 games in 1996 and their opening 30 in 1997 while claiming the national championship in each campaign. The Sooners’ run has been contained to 2023 with OU vying for a third consecutive title next month in Oklahoma City.

Candrea has his own thoughts. In an era defined as much by name, image and likeness and the transfer portal as the advent of social media and the growing popularity of the game, he believes what Gasso and Co. has done this spring is tougher than what Arizona had to do in 1997.

“I didn't have to worry about the outside chatter to remind kids about what they're doing,” Candrea said. “They just kind of played the game. And so for her to be able to keep this team so centered and so focused on the game, and not the streak, I think is pretty phenomenal.”

Changes to the game have indeed benefited OU. Like many of the nation’s top programs, the Sooners have taken advantage of relaxed transfer rules and NIL. The Sooners highlighted win No. 47 Friday with a grand slam from Texas A&M transfer Haley Lee and closed with Storako — a Michigan transfer — in the circle as OU drew level with the NCAA record.

But the noise around the sport of college softball has never been louder either, in large part due to the Sooners themselves.

OU set an NCAA regular season attendance record when 8,930 showed up to see the Sooners beat Texas at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on March 31. OU’s team Instagram account has 295k followers. And Saturday’s record-clincher was broadcast on ESPN.

By contrast, even grainy footage of Arizona’s 1997 WCWS run is difficult to track down.

Every fall when the final unbeaten in the NFL takes its first loss, the 1972 Miami Dolphins gather and pop a reserved bottle of champagne.

Candrea hasn’t held onto Arizona’s win streak record with the same vigor. In fact, the winningest coach in college softball history admits he’d largely forgotten about Arizona’s claim to it until he was reminded recently as the Sooners closed in.

Candrea’s feelings match the attitude Gasso has conveyed in recent weeks, downplaying the streak in the midst of postseason play as OU barrelled toward NCAA history.

“When I look back at my career it’s the last thing that I even think about,” Candrea, 67, said.

Yet when Candrea began his coaching career in 1981, he entered with a goal of establishing a consistent winner. Stability was central on his way to 1,674 wins in three and a half decades at Arizona.

Streaks didn’t matter then and don’t matter to Candrea now. Watching on from retirement, he admires the consistency Gasso has achieved in Norman.

“I think that one thing that I tip my hat off to is that she’s continued to grow,” he said. “She’s a different coach than she was 10 years ago. And I think in today’s age, you have to sometimes look in the mirror and figure out what you need to do differently. I think that’s the thing that strikes me with her right now.”

On the flip side, it was Arizona’s powerhouse which dominated the 1990s under Candrea that Gasso watched closely while she launched her program and set OU in its direction.

Arizona beat Gasso’s Sooners three times by a total margin of 29-0 in 1996, but the teams did not meet during the Wildcats’ 47-game streak. However, Gasso identified Candrea’s Arizona program as a model for how to win at an elite level.

In a rare moment of acknowledgement of the streak in recent weeks, Gasso peeled the curtain back on her own respect for Candrea Friday.

“Would it be an honor? Yes,” Gasso with the Sooners on the precipice of the record. “Because it’s Arizona and Mike Candrea and what Arizona did back in the day was phenomenal.

“He is the reason why I had to learn to do things different because when I was here as a young coach he was run-ruling the daylights out of us and I just had to take it and learn and I told him that. We’ve become good enough friends that we can share those things and if it happens, it would certainly be an honor but we’re going to stay focused on what we need to do.”

That Candrea has a relaxed relationship around the record his team set in 1997 is helped by a trophy case that holds eight national championships, 11 conference titles and a collection of coaching awards. Gasso can downplay the record for now because OU has WCWS games in front of it and later because her trophy case will be just as packed, if not more full whenever she closes her storied career.

But while the Sooners pass one of Arizona’s teams of the past in the NCAA record books with a streak Gasso will surely implore her players to put behind them after Saturday, Candrea and Gasso share something deeper than numbers in this achievement, even if it’s not tangible.

“I think the way Patty is approaching the game today, she’s making these kids enjoy the process and celebrating the process and probably more important getting them ready for life after softball,” Candrea said. “They have played the game at a very high level for a long time. And I don't see it changing.”