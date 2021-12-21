Sooners won't take visit from one-win Alcorn State for granted

Alcorn State at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bally Sports Oklahoma+; KTBZ-1430

Records: Alcorn State 1-10, Oklahoma 9-2

Three storylines

Staying focused: Alcorn State is a road-weary team with games at Gonzaga, Houston, Baylor, Wichita State and Tulsa already played. It’s a big reason the team is 1-10. But OU coach Porter Moser isn’t planning to unload the bench in expectation of an easy game.

“I've got a lot of respect for what they do. They try to change the speed on you. They try to press you and then offensively try to run their pace,” Moser said. “I'm not even thinking about that. I mean I'm always thinking about developing our guys, whether it's practice, skill development, film work. We need to develop six through 10, but I'm going into this game, what do we got to do to win this game.”

Bidding farewell: Mike Shepherd has been Oklahoma’s director of operations since 2012 but will help in his final Sooners game on Wednesday. On Jan. 1, Shepherd will become the athletic director at Oklahoma City’s Casady school.