Sooners won't take visit from one-win Alcorn State for granted

Alcorn State at Oklahoma
7 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Bally Sports Oklahoma+; KTBZ-1430
Records: Alcorn State 1-10, Oklahoma 9-2
Three storylines
Staying focused: Alcorn State is a road-weary team with games at Gonzaga, Houston, Baylor, Wichita State and Tulsa already played. It’s a big reason the team is 1-10. But OU coach Porter Moser isn’t planning to unload the bench in expectation of an easy game.
“I've got a lot of respect for what they do. They try to change the speed on you. They try to press you and then offensively try to run their pace,” Moser said. “I'm not even thinking about that. I mean I'm always thinking about developing our guys, whether it's practice, skill development, film work. We need to develop six through 10, but I'm going into this game, what do we got to do to win this game.”
Bidding farewell: Mike Shepherd has been Oklahoma’s director of operations since 2012 but will help in his final Sooners game on Wednesday. On Jan. 1, Shepherd will become the athletic director at Oklahoma City’s Casady school.
“I never worked with him, but (Lon Kruger) said 'Porter, he's like a Swiss Army Knife. He can do many different things.' He helped that transition,” Moser said. “I didn't know anybody. He knew how things worked, operated and everything. He's invaluable. I wish him the best. I think he's got a great opportunity ahead of him for him and his family. I'll always be appreciative of him for helping me get through those first five or six months of taking over this job.”
Holiday plans: Wednesday marks the Sooners’ last game in 2021. Moser said he will give his players some time off to spend with families after the Alcorn State contest.
“We're not practicing until (Monday), so I think I set that. But in terms of the details and all of that afterward, I just want to give us the best chance and opportunity to beat Alcorn State,” Moser said. “All of my thoughts have gone to that, but I do believe in kids getting a break to go home and be with families. Your coaches, everything, even if it's for 48 or 72 hours or whatever it may be. So we will do that after the Alcorn game."
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World