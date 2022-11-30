Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease announces plans to enter the transfer portal

Days after turning in the most productive performance of his college career, Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease is headed to the transfer portal.

Wease, the redshirt junior wide receiver, announced his intention to enter the portal via Twitter Wednesday morning in the wake of OU's regular season finale overtime defeat Saturday night at Texas Tech. He leaves Norman as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Wease's departure comes after his finest performance in a Sooners uniform since arriving to OU as a five-star prospect in 2019. He hauled in three passes and a career-high 123 receiving yards, including a 61-yard second-half touchdown in the Sooners' 51-48 loss in Week 13.

The standout showing wasn't enough to keep Wease in Norman at the close of a start and stop final season at OU.

Expected to be a focal point this fall under first-year coordinator Jeff Lebby, Wease caught 19 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns in the 2022 regular season, recording stats in seven games. After making eight catches in the Sooners' opening three contests, Wease hauled in just 11 receptions in OU's final nine.

Wease totalled 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns across three seasons on the field at OU. He set career highs with 37 catches and 530 receiving yards as a sophomore in 2020 before a lower leg injury kept him out for most of the 2021 season.

Following the loss at Texas Texas, Wease — who took part in OU's senior day festivities on Nov. 19 — was asked about his plans for the future.

"I plan on talking to my family and see what they think is best for me," he said Saturday night. "Definitely talk to God about it. I’m not rushing any decision or anything."

Wease's announcement follows safety Jordan Mukes', who declared his plans to enter the portal on Tuesday. Elsewhere in the wide receivers room, junior Marvin Mims told reporters Saturday that he plans to play in the Sooners' bowl game next month and will evaluate his future afterward.

Before his exit, Wease had kind words for both OU and its leader, first-year coach Brent Venables.

"It’s going in the right direction, for sure," Wease said of the program. "The record might not show it, but trust me, it’s going in the right direction."

"The man doesn’t budge," he said of Venables. "He’s there. He says all the time he’s in the double-A gap. He’s really in the double-A gap. The man doesn’t budge. He means everything he’s saying. I’m 100% behind him."

Wease was the No. 21-ranked overall recruit and the third-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2019 out of Texas' Allen High School.