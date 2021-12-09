 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sooners welcome No. 16 BYU to Lloyd Noble Center
0 Comments
editor's pick
OU women's basketball

Sooners welcome No. 16 BYU to Lloyd Noble Center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
111321_OUwbkb3 (copy)

Oklahoma's Madi Williams will try to help lead the Sooners to a home win over BYU.

 Steve Sisney, For The Oklahoman

No. 16 BYU (8-0) at Oklahoma (8-1)

6 p.m. Friday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Sooner Sports TV

Three storylines

Streak on the line: Oklahoma will try for its sixth consecutive victory when it welcomes BYU to the Lloyd Noble Center. Unbeaten BYU currently has the highest AP ranking (No. 16) in school history.

Points galore: Oklahoma is averaging a nation’s-best 88.7 points per game this season. The Sooners have scored 90-plus points in four of the past six contests.

Leading the charge: Taylor Robertson is averaging 19.6 points per game and connecting on 48% (47-of-98) of her 3-point attempts. Ana Llanusa (18.3 points) and Madi Williams (16.2) are also leading OU’s scoring punch.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

+3
'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster
OU Sports Extra

'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Editor's note: This story from 1999 is our most popular story on Tulsaworld.com today. Here's a look at the impact of Jerry Schmidt. Bob Stoops deputized Schmidt to change the culture of the place, to reshape the bodies and minds of players who until then had been spoiled with ice cream the night before games and on the way home from road trips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert