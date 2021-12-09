Sooners welcome No. 16 BYU to Lloyd Noble Center

No. 16 BYU (8-0) at Oklahoma (8-1)
6 p.m. Friday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Sooner Sports TV
Three storylines
Streak on the line: Oklahoma will try for its sixth consecutive victory when it welcomes BYU to the Lloyd Noble Center. Unbeaten BYU currently has the highest AP ranking (No. 16) in school history.
Points galore: Oklahoma is averaging a nation’s-best 88.7 points per game this season. The Sooners have scored 90-plus points in four of the past six contests.
Leading the charge: Taylor Robertson is averaging 19.6 points per game and connecting on 48% (47-of-98) of her 3-point attempts. Ana Llanusa (18.3 points) and Madi Williams (16.2) are also leading OU’s scoring punch.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
