Sooners welcome Mississippi State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Mississippi State (6-1) at Oklahoma (6-1)

2 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Arena, Norman

TV: BSOK

Three storylines

First Lloyd Noble Center game: OU and Mississippi State will meet for the first time in Norman during the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Sooners beat MSU 88-73 in the 2007-08 season.

Offensive firepower: Oklahoma is averaging 87.1 points per game, which is the third-highest average in the nation. Four OU players are averaging double-figure points and paced by Taylor Robertson’s 19.0 points per game.

Tough challenge: MSU junior Rickea Jackson scored 40 points in the Bulldogs’ win over McNeese State. It’s the third-most scored by a player this season. Mississippi State has blocked 59 shots this season, second-most in the country and just two shy of South Carolina.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

