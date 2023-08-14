Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma is No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll which was released on Monday morning.

It is the 24th consecutive season that the Sooners have been listed in the AP preseason poll. That is the second longest active streak behind Ohio State, which has been in 35 straight preseason polls.

OU was ranked in No. 19 in the USA TODAY coaches poll, which was released last week.

The AP preseason poll also included Big 12 schools Texas (No. 11), Kansas State (16) and TCU (17). Texas Tech, Kansas and Baylor received votes.

Oklahoma State wasn't in the AP preseason poll for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Sooners have been voted outside the top 10 only three other times since 2000. Each time, the program overcame the low expectations.

In 2000, in legendary coach Bob Stoops’ second season, OU started at No. 19 and stormed to its seventh national championship.

In 2013, the program was voted No. 16 and finished strong with a Sugar Bowl triumph over Alabama to end No. 6 in the final AP ranking.

In 2015, the Sooners were slated at No. 19 and ended at No. 5 after advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Ohio State (35 straight appearances), Oklahoma (24), Georgia (22), Alabama (16) and Clemson (12) are the only five schools with current streaks of 10-plus years of appearances in the AP Top 25 preseason polls.

OU’s 24-year streak in the preseason poll is also the sixth-longest in college football history.

OU’s AP Top 25 preseason history

By the numbers

87.8: Percentage of preseason appearances by the Sooners in the polls. Oklahoma has shown up in 65 of the 74 polls released since 1950, including a current 24-year streak dating back to 2000.

4: Including this season’s No. 20 spot, total times the OU has been voted outside the top 10 since 2000. Oklahoma was No. 19 (2000), No. 16 (2013) and No. 19 (2015) in previous seasons.

24: Consecutive preseason poll appearances by OU, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Ohio State (35) and ahead of Georgia (22), Alabama (16) and Clemson (12).

1: OU continues to lead the nation in most preseason appearances at No. 1 (10), in the top 5 (37) and the top 10 (52).

